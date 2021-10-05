There are now an even dozen L-L League football teams squarely in line to earn a District 3 playoff ticket. That’s up from 10 teams last week.

With the Week 7 games on tap, here’s where the L-L League squads stack up in the postseason chase …

CLASS 6A

(8 teams qualify)

INSIDE THE BUBBLE: Hempfield (4-2) is No. 6 and Manheim Township (4-2) is No. 7. Both the Black Knights and the Blue Streaks are riding 3-game winning streaks and, interestingly, they’ll meet next week at Township. Stay tuned.

OUTSIDE THE BUBBLE: Penn Manor (4-2) is No. 11, Wilson (3-3) is No. 12, Cedar Crest (2-3) is No. 13 and McCaskey (2-4) is No. 15. Penn Manor is at Manheim Township on Friday; Cedar Crest visits Hempfield on Friday; and McCaskey is at Wilson on Friday, so these numbers will definitely get a facelift after the Week 7 tilts. Wilson also has dates vs. Hempfield and Manheim Township coming up, by the way.

NOTES: Reigning champ Central York (6-0) is sitting comfortably on the 1-line, followed by CD East (5-1), Harrisburg (5-1), Central Dauphin (3-1) and reigning runner-up York (4-1). … CD East’s lone loss is against Manheim Township. … CD East is at Harrisburg on Saturday. Circle that one for sure. … CD, which fell to Wilson back in Week 1, welcomes No. 8 Carlisle (4-2) on Friday; the Thundering Herd has a victory over Cedar Crest to its credit.

CLASS 5A

(14 teams qualify)

INSIDE THE BUBBLE: Manheim Central (5-1) is No. 4, Warwick (3-3) is No. 10, Ephrata (4-2) is No. 13 and Conestoga Valley (3-3) is right on the bubble line at No. 14. Warwick beat Manheim Central 35-28 last week to jump up to the 10-line. The Warriors also topped Ephrata earlier this season. Manheim Central goes to Conestoga Valley next week, FYI.

OUTSIDE THE BUBBLE: Elizabethtown (3-3) is No. 16, Solanco (2-4) is No. 20 and Lebanon (0-6) is No. 29. The Bears and the Golden Mules, in particular, have some heavy lifting to do to get inside the bubble. Interestingly, Solanco visits E-town in Week 10, so there could be some playoff implications in the air when that game rolls around. Solanco hosts Manheim Central on Friday and E-town is at Central in Week 9.

NOTES: Defending champ Governor Mifflin (4-0) sits atop the 5A heap, followed by Spring Grove (5-0) and Shippensburg (6-0). … Mifflin’s game last week vs. Reading was postponed because of coronavirus concerns, so the Mustangs have had an extra week to prep for their Berks League Section 1 showdown Friday at No. 7 Exeter (4-2). Circle that one. And definitely hang a star next to this one: Spring Grove will welcome 6A No. 1 Central York on Friday. … Shippensburg also has a tester on Friday, at home vs. 4A No. 3 Northern York (4-1). Looks like 5A will also get a facelift heading into Week 8.

CLASS 4A

(10 teams qualify)

INSIDE THE BUBBLE: Two-time defending champ Lampeter-Strasburg (5-1) is No. 4, Donegal (4-1) is No. 6 and Cocalico (3-3) is right on the cut-line at No. 10. Big doings here: Donegal is at L-S on Friday. Meanwhile, Cocalico is at 5A No. 14 Conestoga Valley on Friday, in a clash of D3 bubble teams. That’s also a big game because the Eagles and the Buckskins are part of a tie for first place in Section 2.

OUTSIDE THE BUBBLE: Octorara (4-2) is No. 12, reigning runner-up Elco (2-3) is No. 14 and Garden Spot (1-4) is No. 17. Big-game alert: Octorara — stinging a bit after last week’s sucker-punch 48-46 loss to Columbia — is at Elco on Friday. That’s a key matchup for this race. Meanwhile, Garden Spot is back this week after missing its Section 3 opener in Week 6 vs. Donegal because of coronavirus issues.

NOTES: Berks Catholic (4-1) sits atop the 4A list, followed by Big Spring (5-1) and Northern York, which has that showdown vs. Shippensburg on Friday. Bishop McDevitt (4-1) is right behind L-S on the 5-line. … Hang a star next to this matchup: Big Spring will welcome 3A No. 2 Boiling Springs (5-1) on Friday. … Here’s another key game Friday: McDevitt will host 5A No. 5 Cedar Cliff (5-1). The Colts’ lone setback is against 6A No. 2 CD East, and Cedar Cliff has a win over Cocalico to its ledger.

CLASS 3A

(8 teams qualify)

INSIDE THE BUBBLE: Lancaster Catholic (3-3) is No. 5 and Northern Lebanon (3-3) is No. 7. The Vikings, who are riding a 3-game losing skid, need to pick it up to stay in this race; they have a tricky road test Friday at 2A No. 2 Columbia.

OUTSIDE THE BUBBLE: Annville-Cleona (2-3) is No. 9 and Pequea Valley (1-4) is No. 14. The Dutchmen will welcome the Braves for a Section 4 tilt on Friday. The winner there should continue to hover around the bubble line moving forward.

NOTES: Wyomissing — which snapped Southern Columbia’s glittering 65-game winning streak with a 41-21 dub over the Tigers last week — is 6-0 and atop the 3A list. Boiling Springs is on the 2-line, followed by Hamburg (5-1) and West Perry (3-3). … Wyo is at 5A No. 9 Twin Valley (4-2) on Friday. … Hamburg, whose lone loss is against Wyo, will welcome 4A No. 8 Conrad Weiser (4-2) on Friday. … West Perry will host 4A No. 7 East Pennsboro (4-2) on Friday. There’s a lot happening in 3A. But this we know: Everyone is chasing Wyo.

CLASS 2A

(4 teams qualify)

INSIDE THE BUBBLE: Columbia (4-1) is No. 2.

NOTES: Reigning runner-up York Catholic (4-0) is No. 1, Upper Dauphin (4-1) is No. 3 and Trinity (3-2) is No. 4. If there are no changes in this bracket, Columbia would host Trinity in a semifinal showdown. But there’s still a long way to go. … Defending champ Camp Hill (3-3) is No. 6.

There are no Class 1A teams in the L-L League; the top two finishers there go directly to the title game, and defending champ Steel-High (4-0) is currently No. 1 and Fairfield (3-1) is No. 2. … Fairfield is at 2A No. 1 York Catholic on Friday.

