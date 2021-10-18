Another week, and a few more twists and turns for L-L League football teams in the District 3 playoff race.

Heading into Friday’s Week 9 games, there are now 12 local teams in line to scarf up a playoff slot — up from 11 last week — and one L-L League squad now sits atop its respective classification.

With two weeks to go in the regular season, there’s still plenty to hash out. Here’s where everyone stands heading into Week 9 …

CLASS 6A

(8 teams qualify)

INSIDE THE BUBBLE: Hempfield (5-3) is No. 6, Manheim Township (5-3) is No. 7 and Wilson (5-3) is No. 8. … Three L-L League teams lined up right in a row, and they’re all 5-3 overall in the W-L column. … Hempfield bumped up after beating Township last week, but the Blue Streaks remained safely inside the bubble despite that setback. … Wilson also bum-rushed the bubble after beating Cedar Crest, and now the Bulldogs are at Hempfield on Friday. Hang a couple of stars next to that one. … Township has a road date at McCaskey, and without looking too far ahead, Township is at Wilson in Week 10. That game should/could decide how the final Section 1 standings will look, and who earns what seeds in the district bracket. Stay tuned; still a lot of heavy lifting to be done here.

OUTSIDE THE BUBBLE: Penn Manor (5-3) is No. 11, Cedar Crest (3-4) is No. 13 and McCaskey (2-6) is No. 15. … Cedar Crest is at Penn Manor on Friday. The winner there will continue to hover around the bubble-line heading into Week 10.

NOTES: Defending champ Central York (8-0) continues to hold down the 1-line, followed by Harrisburg (7-1), Central Dauphin (5-1), reigning runner-up York (6-1) and CD East (6-2) before the L-L League troika. … First team out: Carlisle (5-3) is No. 9; the Thundering Herd has a win over Cedar Crest on its ledger. … Game of the Week: CD East at Central Dauphin.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STATISTICS, STANDINGS, SCHEDULES

CLASS 5A

(14 teams qualify)

INSIDE THE BUBBLE: Manheim Central (7-1) is No. 3 and Warwick (4-3) is No. 6. … Manheim Central remained on the 3-line after shellacking rival Conestoga Valley 63-0 last week, and Warwick actually moved up a spot despite not playing; the Warriors’ Week 8 date vs. Solanco was PPD because of coronavirus concerns, and Warwick is back at it Friday at 4A No. 4 Cocalico in a battle of Section 2 co-leaders. … Manheim Central hosts longtime rival Elizabethtown on Friday.

OUTSIDE THE BUBBLE: Ephrata (5-3) is No. 15, Conestoga Valley (3-5) is No. 18, E-town (3-5) is No. 19, Solanco (2-5) is No. 22 and Lebanon (0-8) is No. 29. … CV is at Solanco and Ephrata is at 4A No. 1 Lampeter-Strasburg on Friday.

NOTES: Governor Mifflin (6-0) is No. 1, Shippensburg (8-0) is No. 2 and Spring Grove (6-1) is No. 4. … Last team out: Ephrata at No. 15, and the Mountaineers have that tricky road test at L-S, before finishing up with Garden Spot. Ephrata is angling for its first D3 playoff trip since — wait for it — 1987. … Game of the Week: No. 11 Mechanicsburg at No. 5 Waynesboro.

CLASS 4A

(10 teams qualify)

INSIDE THE BUBBLE: L-S (7-1) is No. 1, Cocalico (5-3) is No. 4, Donegal (5-2) is No. 9 and Octorara (6-2) is No. 10. … L-S hosts 5A No. 15 Ephrata and Cocalico welcomes 5A No. 6 Warwick on Friday. … Octorara is inside the bubble after the Braves received a forfeit victory over Pequea Valley. Their “Battle of the Braves” rivalry game was called off last week because of coronavirus issues at PV, and PV forfeited, pushing Octorara right on the bubble-line, with a home date Friday vs. 3A No. 6 Annville-Cleona. Octorara is angling for its first D3 playoff trip, after one D1 postseason appearance in program history.

OUTSIDE THE BUBBLE: Reigning runner-up Elco (3-4) is No. 13 and Garden Spot (2-5) is No. 16. … Elco has won two out of three to get back in the picture, and the Raiders have a key game Friday at 2A No. 2 Columbia.

NOTES: Berks Catholic (5-2) fell to Exeter last week and dipped from No. 1 to No. 2, Bishop McDevitt (6-1) is up to No. 3, and Cocalico has No. 5 Conrad Weiser (6-2), No. 6 Northern York (5-2), No. 7 Kennard-Dale (7-1) and No. 8 Big Spring (6-2) on its heels. … K-D’s lone loss? Against Octorara, back in Week 2. … First team out: East Pennsboro (4-4) is No. 11, and EP is at 5A No. 2 Shippensburg on Friday. … Game of the Week: 1A No. 1 Steel-High at Big Spring.

CLASS 3A

(8 teams qualify)

INSIDE THE BUBBLE: Lancaster Catholic (4-4) is No. 5 and Annville-Cleona (3-4) is No. 6. … Lancaster Catholic beat A-C 49-14 back on Sept. 24. … Lancaster Catholic is set to host Garden Spot and A-C is at 4A No. 10 Octorara on Friday. That’s a key game for both teams for playoff positioning.

OUTSIDE THE BUBBLE: Northern Lebanon (3-5) is No. 10 and Pequea Valley (1-6) is No. 14. NL is at PV on Friday, and the Vikings will need a win and help to crack the top 10.

NOTES: Wyomissing (8-0) is sailing right along at No. 1, Boiling Springs (7-1) is No. 2, Hamburg (5-3) is No. 3 and West Perry (4-4) is No. 4, ahead of Lancaster Catholic. … Last team out: Bermudian Springs (3-5) is No. 9. … Game of the Week: Reigning 2A champ Camp Hill at Boiling Springs.

CLASS 2A

(4 teams qualify)

INSIDE THE BUBBLE: Columbia (6-1) is No. 2. … The Crimson Tide remained on the 2-line after outlasting Annville-Cleona 62-48 last week.

NOTES: York Catholic (7-0) remains on the 1-line, with Upper Dauphin (6-1) at No. 3 and Susquenita (4-3) at No. 4. … Last team out: Trinity (3-4) is No. 5, and the Shamrocks are at 3A No. 7 Middletown on Friday. … Game of the Week: Susquenita at 1A No. 4 Halifax. … Columbia is home with 4A bubble team Elco; if the Tide wins, it will clinch no worse than a tie for its first section championship since 2002.

COMPLETE DISTRICT 3 FOOTBALL POWER RANKINGS

