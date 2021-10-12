The race for the top District 3 football power ratings and a spot in the playoffs is at the top of the stretch drive, with three weeks to go in the regular season.

Multiple L-L League teams are inside the postseason bubble with the Week 8 games on tap, with several more squads hovering right around the cut line.

Heading into Friday’s games, 11 L-L League teams are currently inside the playoff window. Here’s the lowdown …

CLASS 6A

(8 teams qualify)

INSIDE THE BUBBLE: Manheim Township (5-2) is No. 6 and Hempfield (4-3) is No. 8, directly on the cut line and safe for now. FYI: Hempfield at Township on Friday in Neffsville, so these rankings will be changing toot sweet. … The Black Knights are coming off a stinger loss to Cedar Crest; Manheim Township is riding a wicked-hot 4-game winning streak.

OUTSIDE THE BUBBLE: Wilson (4-3) is No. 9, Penn Manor (4-3) is No. 12, Cedar Crest (3-3) is No. 13 and McCaskey (2-5) is No. 15. FYI: Wilson at Cedar Crest and Penn Manor at McCaskey on Friday, so there should be plenty of new developments in the 6A rankings come Saturday morning. Stay tuned. … Wilson will welcome Manheim Township in Week 10, so keep that in your memory banks.

NOTES: Defending champ Central York (7-0) is on the 1-line, followed by Harrisburg (6-1), Central Dauphin (4-1) and reigning runner-up York (5-1). … Game of the Week: No. 7 Dallastown (5-2) at 5A No. 4 Spring Grove (5-1).

CLASS 5A

(14 teams qualify)

INSIDE THE BUBBLE: Manheim Central (6-1) is No. 3, Warwick (4-3) is No. 7 and Ephrata (5-2) is No. 10. FYI: Warwick beat Manheim Central 35-28 two weeks back, but the Barons are still three slots ahead of the Warriors. Manheim Central leapfrogged Spring Grove up to the 3-line after beating Solanco last week.

OUTSIDE THE BUBBLE: Elizabethtown (3-4) is No. 17, Conestoga Valley (3-4) is No. 18, Solanco (2-5) is No. 21 and Lebanon (0-7) is No. 29. FYI: Conestoga Valley hosts Manheim Central on Friday, and the Bucks need a win to get inside the bubble. Ditto for E-town, which has a key matchup at home vs. 4A No. 4 Cocalico. Solanco is at Warwick on Friday, and can play spoiler with a victory. Ephrata is set to host 4A No. 9 Donegal on Friday in another key game with playoff ramifications.

NOTES: Defending champ Governor Mifflin (5-0) is No. 1, Shippensburg (7-0) is No. 2 and Spring Grove is No. 4, behind Manheim Central. … Game of the Week: Shippensburg at 3A No. 4 West Perry.

CLASS 4A

(10 teams qualify)

INSIDE THE BUBBLE: Two-time defending champ Lampeter-Strasburg (6-1) is No. 2, Cocalico (4-3) is No. 4 and Donegal (4-2) is No. 9. FYI: L-S topped Donegal 55-0 last week to put a stranglehold on the 2-line; the Indians dipped, but they’re still in the window, with a trip to 5A No. 10 Ephrata coming up Friday.

OUTSIDE THE BUBBLE: Octorara (5-2) is No. 11 and currently the first team out, reigning runner-up Elco (2-4) is No. 15 and Garden Spot (2-4) is No. 16. FYI: Octorara clipped Elco last week, putting a serious crimp in the Raiders’ postseason chances. Garden Spot is set to host L-S in a Section 3 first-place showdown on Friday.

NOTES: Cocalico made the biggest leap here, going from No. 10 — and directly on the cut bubble — last week all the way up to No. 4 now, compliments of a victory over 6A Conestoga Valley. … Berks Catholic (5-1) is No. 1 and Bishop McDevitt (5-1) is No. 3. … Game of the Week: No. 5 Conrad Weiser (5-2) hosts 5A No. 9 New Oxford (5-2) in an intriguing nonleague scrap with playoff implications.

CLASS 3A

(8 teams qualify)

INSIDE THE BUBBLE: Annville-Cleona (3-3) is No. 6 and Lancaster Catholic (3-4) is No. 7. FYI: LC beat A-C 49-14 back in Week 5. A-C has a Section 4 first-place showdown game at home Friday vs. 2A No. 2 Columbia.

OUTSIDE THE BUBBLE: Northern Lebanon (3-4) is No. 9 and currently the first team out, and Pequea Valley (1-5) is No. 14.

NOTES: Rampaging Wyomissing (7-0) is on the 1-line, followed by Boiling Springs (6-1), Hamburg (5-2) and West Perry (4-3). … Game of the Week: No. 5 Middletown (3-3) at No. 2 Boiling Springs. Circle it.

CLASS 2A

(4 teams qualify)

INSIDE THE BUBBLE: Columbia (5-1) is No. 2. FYI: Columbia is at 3A No. 6 A-C on Friday, and the Crimson Tide finishes up with home dates vs. Elco and Pequea Valley, as they angle for their first section championship since 2002.

NOTES: Reigning runner-up York Catholic (6-0) is No. 1, Upper Dauphins (5-1) is No. 3 and Trinity (3-3) is No. 4. … Game of the Week: Trinity is set to host 4A No. 8 Big Spring (5-2).

