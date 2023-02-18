Eleven Lancaster-Lebanon League football senior standouts will hit the field one more time in their prep careers later this spring in the PSFCA East-West All-Star Game.

Four players have been tabbed to play in the Big School Game, while seven players will represent the L-L League in the Small School Game.

The games are set for Sunday, May 21 at Bishop McDevitt in Harrisburg. The Small School Game is up first at noon, followed by the Big School Game at 5 p.m., when top players from the east side of the state will square off against other all-star players from the west side.

Annville-Cleona skipper Matt Gingrich will coach the Small School East squad, and he’ll have seven L-L League players on his roster:

Hamburg teammates Xander Menapace (QB), Pierce Mason (RB) and Charles Sheppard (DE) made the list, as well as Berks Catholic teammates Josiah Jordan (RB-DB) and Andrew Kurtas (K), plus Wyomissing teammates Ian Levering (K) and Brock Kistler (long-snapper).

One of Gingrich’s assistant coaches is Hamburg skipper Matt Hoffert.

Meanwhile, Coatesville’s Matt Ortega will coach the Big School East team, and he’ll have a four-pack of L-L League players on his roster:

Ephrata’s Andre Weidman (RB), Elizabethtown’s Braden Cummings (WR), Cocalico’s Chuckie Drain (DE) and Manheim Central’s Rocco Daugherty (LB).

One of Ortega’s assistant coaches is Muhlenberg skipper John Lorchak.

Menapace passed for 1,833 yards with 16 TD tosses and he earned a Mini Max Award this past season; despite missing some time with an injury, Mason rushed for 1,367 yards with 23 TD runs; Sheppard was tabbed Section 5 Outstanding Lineman of the Year and Defensive Lineman of the Year; and Jordan was named Section 4 Defensive Back of the Year and he was a Pennsylvania Football Writers all-state selection.

Levering and Kistler helped Wyo win the D3-3A championship and advance to the state semifinals.

Weidman rushed for 1,262 yards with 16 TD runs, and on top of finishing his career as Ephrata’s all-time leading rusher, he was tabbed Section 3 Outstanding Back of the Year and Offensive Back of the Year, and he was the Lions Club Section 3 Player of the Year last fall.

Meanwhile, Cummings caught 65 passes for 1,563 yards with 17 TD receptions — all tops in the league — for E-town, earning Section 3 Receiver of the Year honors and a PA Football Writers all-state nod; Drain was named Section 4 Defensive Lineman of the Year and he was a PA Football Writers all-state pick after helping Cocalico win the D3-5A championship; and Daugherty was named Section 2 Linebacker of the Year.

Wilson senior Cam Jones will play in the Big 33 game later this spring, representing the L-L League.

