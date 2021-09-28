If the high school football season ended tomorrow — it doesn’t, but humor us and play along — 10 L-L League teams would be in line to make the District 3 playoffs.

With the nonleague games in the books, the head-to-head section scraps on deck for Friday, and the race for district power points at the very tippy-top of the stretch run, now is a good time to take a look at the teams jockeying for postseason glory.

The L-L League has about a dozen teams on the outside looking in. And hey, there are five weeks ago, so the district power ratings are going to change. But through five weeks, here’s where the L-L League contingent stands …

CLASS 6A

(8 teams qualify)

Inside the bubble: Hempfield (3-2) is No. 8.

Outside looking in: Penn Manor (4-1) is No. 9; Manheim Township (3-2) is No. 10; Cedar Crest (2-2) is No. 12; Wilson (2-3) is No. 13; McCaskey (2-3) is No. 15.

Notable: Wilson not making the playoffs two years in a row? Blasphemy. The Bulldogs — who were the last team out last year when the bracket was truncated — get another bubble squad, Penn Manor, on Friday in Millersville, and don’t forget about the Week 10 bout featuring Manheim Township at Wilson. … Hempfield is at bubble-club McCaskey on Friday. … Two more bubble teams will square off Friday: Cedar Crest at Manheim Township. … All of the L-L League bubble squads — and there are a bunch of them — will meet head-to-head in the coming month, so expect the 6A rankings to change. A lot. … Defending champ Central York (5-0) sits atop the 6A heap. No shocker there. CD East — which fell to Manheim Township but topped Warwick — is on the 2-line. Harrisburg (4-1), which squeezed past Manheim Township, is No. 3. And reigning runner-up York (4-1) is at No. 4. … Cumberland Valley, which struggled mightily in a Week 1 loss at Manheim Central, has ripped off three wins in a row and is at No. 6. … Friendly reminder that Cedar Crest still an open date; the Falcons missed their Week 3 tilt vs. 5A No. 1 Governor Mifflin because of coronavirus concerns.

SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE $1 SPORTS PASS

CLASS 5A

(14 teams qualify)

Inside the bubble: Manheim Central (5-0) is No. 3; Elizabethtown (3-2) is No. 9; Warwick (2-3) is right on the cut line at No. 14.

Outside looking in: Ephrata (3-2) is No. 16; Conestoga Valley (2-3) is No. 17; Solanco (2-3) is No. 18; Lebanon (0-5) is No. 29.

Notable: These rankings will get an immediate facelift Friday, when Warwick visits Manheim Central for a tasty Section 2 showdown. … E-town has flown a tad under the radar — the Bears have played some incredibly close games — and is looking for its first playoff trip since 2018. E-town has testers vs. Central and Warwick later on its docket; the Bears host Conestoga Valley, a bubble squad, on Friday. … Four undefeated teams sit atop the 5A rankings: Defending champ Governor Mifflin (4-0) is No. 1; Spring Grove (4-0) is No. 2; Central slots in third; and Shippensburg (5-0) is No. 4. ... FYI: Ephrata's Andre Weidman feature story.

SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

CLASS 4A

(10 teams qualify)

Inside the bubble: Two-time defending champ Lampeter-Strasburg (4-1) is No. 2; Donegal (4-1) is No. 6; Octorara (4-1) is No. 9.

Outside looking in: Cocalico (2-3) is No. 12; reigning runner-up Elco (1-3) is No. 15; Garden Spot (1-4) is No. 17. … Elco still has a makeup game on the books vs. Susquenita.

Notable: L-S has caught fire with four straight wins, and the Pioneers would love a shot at a 3-peat. They have a showdown against Donegal next week. The Indians are sizzling with four wins in a row, and they’ll get Garden Spot — a bubble team — on Friday in Mount Joy. … Elco, which fell to L-S in last year’s title game, has some work to do to get back in the bracket. … Octorara gets a ranked 2A team — Columbia — on Friday in Atglen, as the Braves angle for their first D3 playoff trip; Octorara has made one postseason appearance in program history, and that was in District 1. The Braves joined D3 in 2018. … Odd seeing Cocalico outside the bubble; the Eagles missed the playoffs in last year’s truncated race — one year after winning 5A gold and going to the state semifinals. … There are no undefeated combatants in D3-4A; Big Spring (4-1) currently occupies the 1-line; Northern York (3-1) is No. 3 and Berks Catholic (3-1) is No. 4. … Pretty much everyone’s preseason pick to do major D3-4A damage — Bishop McDevitt — is 3-1 and at No. 5. The Crusaders are on a 3-game winning streak, after falling to D1 heavyweight La Salle College in their opener. ... FYI: Octorara' Mike Trainor feature story. ... FYI: Garden Spot's Walker Martin feature story.

CLASS 3A

(8 teams qualify)

Inside the bubble: Northern Lebanon (3-2) is No. 5; Lancaster Catholic (3-2) is No. 6.

Outside looking in: Annville-Cleona (1-3) is No. 11; Pequea Valley (1-3) is No. 13. … A-C still has a makeup date vs. Schuylkill Valley and Pequea Valley still has a makeup game vs. Biglerville on the books. Stay tuned.

Notable: Northern Lebanon is enjoying a resurgent season, as the Vikings are angling for their first playoff trip since 2017. … Lancaster Catholic’s program is no stranger to the playoffs; the Crusaders are pushing for their first playoff journey since 2019. … Annville-Cleona is at Northern Lebanon on Friday, so that’s a key game in this race. … Defending champ Wyomissing (5-0) is No. 1; Boiling Springs (4-1) is No. 2; Hamburg (4-1) is No. 3; and West Perry (3-2) is No. 4 here. … Hamburg has a head-to-head dub vs. Northern Lebanon. ... FYI: Northern Lebanon's Kalani Adams feature story. ... FYI: Lancaster Catholic's Daniel Mueller picks Villanova.

CLASS 2A

(4 teams qualify)

Inside the bubble: Columbia (3-1) is No. 2.

Notable: Straight to the semifinals in this bracket, where reigning runner-up York Catholic (3-0) currently sits on the 1-line. … Trinity (3-1) is No. 3 and Upper Dauphin (3-1) is No. 4. … Columbia — back on the field after missing last week’s game vs. Ephrata because of coronavirus issues — has a key game Friday at 4A-ranked Octorara. The Crimson Tide has been denied a playoff spot by mere percentage points the last couple of seasons, so the more wins the better for Columbia. ... FYI: Columbia's Robert Footman feature story.

There are no Class 1A teams in the L-L League. Defending champ Steel-High (4-0) is No. 1 and Fairfield (2-1) is No. 2 in the current 1A rankings.

> Complete District 3 rankings

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage