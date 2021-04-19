When the Big 33 kicks off May 31 in Harrisburg, five Lancaster-Lebanon League players will be featured on Pennsylvania’s squad.

But Manheim Township’s Evan Clark, McCaskey’s Sam Hershey and Warwick teammates Nolan Rucci, Caleb Schmitz and Joey McCracken won’t be the only local athletes representing the L-L League that day at Landis Field.

A whopping 10 cheerleaders from eight different Lancaster County and Lebanon County schools will be on the field, rooting on the top prep gridiron players from Pennsylvania and Maryland.

Here’s who made the Big 33 cheer squads:

Sophia Hill Cardoza, McCaskey

Cassidy Ciliento, Lampeter-Strasburg

Emily Crumbling, Hempfield

Sydney Kling, Manheim Township

Christopher Luzon, Lebanon

Lauren Murray, Conestoga Valley

Peyton Music, Annville-Cleona

Anjelyna Serrano Patel, McCaskey

Avery Sheaffer, Conestoga Valley

Gianna Titus, Cocalico

Cardoza, Ciliento, Crumbling, Kling, Patel and Titus will cheer for Pennsylvania’s squad; Luzon, Sheaffer, Murray and Music will cheer for Maryland’s squad.

Citing coronavirus protocols, Big 33 officials chose cheerleaders who live in the mid-state area to cut down on travel from Maryland and eliminate overnight housing for the Memorial Day Weekend festivities.

The two East/West all-star games will be played May 30, also at Landis Field in Harrisburg.

Meet the entire 2021 Big 33 cheer squad

