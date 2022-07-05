In addition to his ability to pound a basketball inside the paint, Lampeter-Strasburg alum Ryan Smith could also drive a golf ball down a fairway. A member of the L-S golf team, Smith's growth spurt in high school led to quite a sight to behold considering Smith’s 6-foot, 10-inch frame, resulting in his clubs being extended twice.

"The funny thing was he didn’t have extensions on his putter," former L-S golf teammate Andrew Fink said. "He looked like he’d have back problems by the end of a round."

The long club length combined with the long arms of Smith, whose favorite player Jordan Spieth, may have been responsible for him being able to hit the ball a long way.

"He was always super optimistic on the golf course," Fink recalled. "It's kind of opposite of a lot of golfers who would be mad when things didn't go right . He was always happy to be playing golf. ...it wasn't his main sport. It was moreso his fun hobby."

Smith died March 22, 2021, after a 19-month battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. An upcoming golf event is set to be held in Smith’s name. Proceeds from the first annual Ryan N. Smith Memorial Scramble will go to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and the Ryan N. Smith Relentless Fund.

The event will be held at the Crossgates Golf Club in Millersville on Aug. 5, with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Teams of four people apiece will participate in a round of golf, with participants receiving lunch and prizes.

The event is another in a long line of them that has kept Smith’s legacy going strong since his death nearly 18 months ago.

Smith finished his prep basketball career with 1,080 career points at Lampeter-Strasburg in 2018, earning all-state honors after leading the Pioneers to the program’s first Lancaster-Lebanon League championship, the District 3-5A quarterfinals and overtime of second round game of the PIAA Class 5A tournament. Smith went on to play at East Stroudsburg, earning PSAC East Freshman of the Year honors in 2019.

Smith was diagnosed with cancer shortly thereafter. He actually beat Leukemia in the first go-around and was set to return to ESU in January 2021 in hopes to resume a potential basketball career, before the cancer returned again.

The Ryan N. Smith RelentlesS Fund was founded by the Smith family. The goal of the fund, which is set up through the Lancaster County Community Foundation, is to preserve Smith’s characteristics of hard work, kindness, humility and desire to show the love of his Christian faith by providing opportunities that encourage and bring out the best in people.

A maximum of 32 teams can participate in the golf outing at Crossgates. As of July 5, twelve teams have signed up. Interested participants can register at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0e48a8a62dabf4ce9-ryan or email RNSScramble@gmail.com. Those unable to participate but willing to donate to the fund can do so at lancfound.org/fund/ryan-n-smith-relentless.fund/