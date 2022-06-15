It's the final L-L Spring Sports Roundtable of the 2022 season, sponsored by Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Sports Medicine.

Up first, LNP|LancasterOnline sports reporter John Walk recaps the postseason run to the state championship game for the Manheim Township girls lacrosse team.

Then colleagues Mike Gross and Jeff Reinhart chat about the latest in Lancaster-Lebanon League baseball and softball, as Donegal baseball, Penn Manor softball and Lampeter-Strasburg softball all bowed out of the state playoffs, while Warwick baseball and Lancaster Catholic baseball prep for upcoming state championship games.

Finally, the trio recaps memorable moments from the 2021-22 academic year across L-L sports, and reveals this year's LNP|LancasterOnline Female and Male Athletes of the Year.

Student-athletes mentioned: Baseball players Seth Admomnik (Warwick), Noah Zimmerman (Lancaster Catholic), Levi Hackman (Lancaster Catholic), Jon Holmes (Donegal) and AJ Small (Donegal), Coy Allman (Donegal), softball player Keiva Middleton (Lampeter-Strasburg), and multi-sport student-athletes Ryan Brubaker (Cocalico) and Braetan Peters (Annville-Cleona).

To watch the full show, click the 'play' button on the video.