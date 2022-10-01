Many new high school field hockey coaches come from within their program as JV or assistant coaches. Others may have been coaches with other high schools’ programs.

Amanda Misselhorn’s path to Warwick was along a different course. She had coached two Division I college programs, Temple and Indiana, before becoming the Warriors’ head coach this fall.

“I recruited many athletes from Warwick,” Misselhorn said. “I had four play for me at Temple. I didn’t have any come out at Indiana, but I was still recruiting from this area.”

As an outsider, Misselhorn was able to give a fair appraisal of the quality of local field hockey. There was a reason she kept returning to South-Central Pennsylvania on recruiting trips.

“The Mid-Penn and the Lancaster-Lebanon League are the best in the nation,” Misselhorn said. “I’d always come here to recruit. There’s lots of good blue-collar kids who listen to instruction and have both athletic and academic success.”

Warwick is 6-3 so far this fall, 2-2 in a competitive Section One (more on that below).

“I think it’s been going great,” Misselhorn said. “We have nine seniors who have been so welcoming of me. I’ve been able to teach new strategies and they’ve been able to stick with it.”

Section One teams have no margin for error

There’s nothing new about seeing Penn Manor, Manheim Township and Warwick battling atop the section standings and being among the best in District Three. But the difference between the three teams seems to be razor-thin.

Penn Manor is 4-0 in Section One — there are only five teams, while the other sections each have six — via a pair of one-goal wins. The Comets downed Warwick 4-3 in overtime last week, then beat Manheim Township 1-0 on Wednesday courtesy of a Grace Gerner goal and a shutout performance by goalie Addie Arkhurst. As it happens, Penn Manor also squeezed in a 1-0 crossover win against Conestoga Valley on Monday, though that does not affect the section records.

Manheim Township is in second place because of another 1-0 result, a win at Warwick on Monday. Elle Commerce had the goal, and Zoe Caloviras earned the shutout. That gives the Blue Streaks an inside edge on making the league tournament, as the section champs and runners-up will start the quarterfinals on Oct. 15.

Garden Spot atop Section Three

After a 2-0 win at Elco on Thursday, Garden Spot completed a first-half sweep of its Section Three opponents. Though the Spartans will have to face the other five teams one more time each, there’s no questions that they’re a team to be reckoned with.

“I think we’re going fairly well,” Garden Spot head coach Katy Eby said after the win over the Raiders put her Spartans at 10-2. “We started our season struggling to put the ball in the cage, and I think we’ve improved that had played better around the cage.”

Recent scores show that to be an understatement. Though Elco held Garden Spot to two goals, the Spartans had a combined 19 goals in the two previous contests against Octorara and Lebanon.

District Three updates

Entering October, the power rankings for the District Three playoffs start to mean more and more each day. Entering this weekend, Penn Manor squad is sitting on top of the Class 3A standings. In 2A, the top L-L team is Ephrata, sitting in sixth. Annville-Cleona is eighth in 1A.

Total qualifiers will be 14 in 3A and 16 in 2A and 1A. Other teams currently in qualifying positions are Manheim Township (3A, 6th), Warwick (3A, 7th), McCaskey (3A, 14th), Manheim Central (2A, 7th), Conestoga Valley (2A, 8th), Garden Spot (2A, 10th), Lancaster Mennonite (1A, 11th) and Elco (1A, 14th).

• David Bohr is a sports correspondent who covers Lancaster-Lebanon League field hockey for LNP. Follow him on Twitter at @David_Bohr.