Lancaster Countians Brooke DeBerdine, Rachel Robinson and Jillian Woglemuth have been named to the U.S. Women’s National field hockey team, announced Tuesday by USA Field Hockey.

DeBerdine is a midfielder who played at Penn Manor High School and the University of Maryland, from which she graduated in 2020.

Robinson, from Donegal High School and the University of Virginia, was a first-team all-American back in 2019 and was a member of the 2020 national team.

Woglemuth, also a back, is a Manheim Central and Duke grad. She has been a member of the U.S. National U17 and U19 teams.

All three have been named to the National Field Hockey Coaches’ Association National Academic Squad during their college careers.

The Women’s National Team will begin training together in August. They will compete in the 2022 Pan American Cup, a World Cup qualifier, Jan. 20-30, 2022 in Santiago, Chile. Before that, the team will play in the FIH Hockey Pro League beginning in February.

The Women’s National Team is ranked 15th in the world. Twenty-seven of its 36 members are from Pennsylvania.