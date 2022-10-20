In the most fitting way for this year’s rivalry between Penn Manor and Manheim Township to finish, the Lancaster-Lebanon League field hockey final came down to one goal in the final minutes.

Tristan Groff’s score with 1:06 left in regulation gave Penn Manor a 2-1 victory over the Blue Streaks and the L-L title Thursday night at Conestoga Valley.

The goal was set up by a break down the field that resulted in Izzy Thatcher getting free in the scoring circle. She was fouled, giving the Comets their fifth corner of the game.

“Our team did a very good job to open up the field,” said Groff, whose pass from midfield started the breakaway.

On the corner, Avery Bradburn’s insert pass went directly to Groff, who set herself up for the winning shot.

“It was a good insert, and I had control of the ball and saw a little gap,” Groff said.

Penn Manor (18-3) scored the first goal of the game with 6:49 left in the opening quarter. Again, a play in the open field led to a goal on a corner.

Liv Cox saved a ball from going out of bounds at midfield. Her rescue led to a surge downfield and the Comets’ first corner of the night. This time, Groff was the one setting up a teammate, assisting on Grace Gerner’s goal.

Though Penn Manor led 1-0 at intermission, the contest was evenly played through the first 30 minutes. That all changed in the third quarter, which was dominated by Manheim Township (16-5). The Blue Streaks, who had four corners in the first half, had five corners in the third period alone.

“Our possession was much stronger,” Blue Streaks head coach Jess Shellenberger said. “We had to continue to find the pass and play the width of the field.”

One of those third-period corners may have worked against Manheim Township. With four minutes to go in the quarter, the Blue Streaks pushed the ball into the cage just as the referee blew the whistle for a corner.

Though Manheim Township did not score on that occasion, the Blue Streaks did tie it with 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter. Rhylee Givens took possession near the right post, re-positioned herself in front of the net and scored an unassisted tally.

Although momentum at that stage seemed to be all with Manheim Township, Penn Manor did not waver in the final minutes.

“We talked today about when things go wrong and what our response would be,” Comets head coach Rachel Suter said. “In that moment, it was all about our attitude on the field.”

Both teams had four shots on goal.

Penn Manor goalie Adeline Arkhurst made three saves. She had kept opponents from scoring for the first 170 minutes of league playoff action before Givens’ score.

Manheim Township goalie Zoe Caloviras stopped two shots. She had a 119-minute playoff scoreless streak snapped.

Penn Manor and Manheim Township shared the L-L Section One title after splitting their two regular-season matchups. Each team beat the other 1-0, the only section loses either team had.

“You’ve got two really good teams,” Shellenberger said. “Two teams with skilled players, strong defenders and players who move down the field together.”