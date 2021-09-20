Through Sept. 19, the Lancaster-Lebanon League field hockey season is a little more than two weeks old. With that in mind, here's a look at the top-10 scorers and save leaders entering the week of Sept. 19. The statistics are provided by L-L field hockey coaches. For the top-scorers lists, a goal is worth two points and an assist is worth one point. The save leaders are listed by save percentages.

L-L field hockey standings

LNP|LancasterOnline field hockey page