Through Sept. 19, the Lancaster-Lebanon League field hockey season is a little more than two weeks old. With that in mind, here's a look at the top-10 scorers and save leaders entering the week of Sept. 19. The statistics are provided by L-L field hockey coaches. For the top-scorers lists, a goal is worth two points and an assist is worth one point. The save leaders are listed by save percentages.
LNP|LancasterOnline field hockey page
Field Hockey: Messiah junior Makayla Malcom (Lampeeter-Strasburg alum) named MAC Commonwealth Offensive Player of the Week @LancasterSports @LsfhPioneers @LSPioneers— John Walk (@JWalkLNP) September 20, 2021
--> https://t.co/0Ll4hXTsXJ