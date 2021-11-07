The Lancaster-Lebanon League has long been recognized as a leading producer of field hockey talent. Hundreds of L-L grads have gone on to play collegiate hockey, many of them participating in Division I.

The L-L alums listed below were among the players to earn a roster spot on the U.S. national team during the last 10 years.

Mackenzie Allessie

At 17, Allessie became the youngest player named to the U.S. national team when she joined the squad in January 2019, while a senior at Donegal High School.

She made her debut with Team USA during a test series in Chile. By December 2019, she was part of the U.S. traveling roster for the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Pro League season. In 2019 she played at the Pan American Games in Peru. She finished with nine goals, including a team-high six during the Pan Am Games, in 23 international matches.

At Donegal, she finished her career with 351 goals, a national scholastic record. She was also part of Donegal teams that won state titles in 2016 and 2019.

After playing the first two seasons of her college career at Ohio State, Allessie, a midfielder, is now a junior at Penn State. She has been named All-Big Ten three straight seasons and was a first team All-American last year.

Brooke DeBerdine

DeBerdine was named to the U.S national team in June. Although she has yet to play a game for Team USA, she does have international experience playing for the TEam USA's U-17, U-19 and U-21 teams.

A fifth-year senior and team captain at Maryland, DeBerdine earned All-Big 10 first team honors this season and last year. She was an NFHCA third team All-American in 2020.

A midfielder, she is the first Maryland player to start in 100 career games. She was named to the NCAA All-Tournament team in 2017 when the Terrapins reached the tourney championship.

She was a NFHCA All-Mid Atlantic Region first team selection in 2019 and 2020 and on the NFHCA National Academic Team 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

A Penn Manor grad, she scored 54 goals and had 63 assists in her four years for the Comets. She was named a high school All-American as a senior when she helped Penn Manor to a state title as co-champs in 2014.

Jill Funk

Funk was with the U.S. national team for nearly seven years, joining the squad in 2013 and retiring to spend more time with her family in January of 2020.

Funk had 148 caps (appearances) with Team USA. With the national team, Funk won gold medals at the 2013 World League Round 2, 2014 Champions Challenge, 2015 Pan American Games and the 2017 World League Semifinals, where she was named the tournament’s Top Goal Scorer after tallying five goals. She also won bronze at the 2016 Champions Trophy and the 2017 Pan American Cup.

She was a member of the U.S. team that played at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

A Penn Manor grad, Funk, then Witmer, helped the Comets win their first state title in 2008 scoring the game-winning goal on a penalty stroke. At Penn Manor, she was a two-time first team All-American.

A forward, Funk played her college hockey at the University of Maryland, and was part of national title teams in 2010 and 2011, her freshman and sophomore seasons.

She was named Atlantic Coast Conference Freshman of the Year in 2010 and ACC Offensive Player of the Year and Tournament MVP as well as a finalist for the Honda Award in 2013.

Alyssa Manley

A Warwick grad, Manley played collegiate hockey at Syracuse where she helped the Orange win their first national title in 2015. She also received the Honda Sports Award for field hockey that year and was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

Manley's first game for Team USA was a 1-1 tie with Argentina on Feb. 14, 2015. A midfielder, Manley plays the screen position.

She had 124 caps as of January of 2020, which at the time was the most on the U.S. roster after the retirement of team captain Kat Sharkey (176) and Jill Funk (148).

Manley was a member of the U.S. team at the 2016 RIO Olympics. She also earned gold medals with the U.S. squad at the 2017 World League Semifinals and the 2015 Pan American Games, and bronze at the 2019 Pan American Games, 2017 Pan American Cup and 2016 Champions Trophy.

Rachel Robinson

Robinson was added to the national team’s roster in January of 2020 and again in June of this year. She has yet to play for the national team but has international experience playing for Team USA’s U-21 and U-19 squads.

A grad student playing her fifth season of hockey at Virginia, Robinson was voted team captain for a fourth straight year. In 2019, she was named Longstreth/NFHCA first team All-American, Longstreth/NFHCA All-South Region first team, All-ACC first team and the NCAA Tournament team.

A defender, Robinson was named to the NFHCA National Academic Squad each of her seasons at Virginia.

A Donegal grad, Robinson was on state championship teams as a senior in both field hockey and softball.

Jillian Wolgemuth

Wolgemuth, a Manheim Central grad, joined the national team in June of this year. A defender, she has played three games with Team USA in the FIH Pro League, including her first cap May 15 against Belgium.

Wolgemuth played her college hockey at Duke where as a senior in 2019, she was named to the NFHCA All-America Third Team, All-ACC First Team, NFHCA All-South Region First Team, ACC Defensive Player of the Week, All-ACC Academic Team, NFHCA National Academy Squad and the ACC Academic Honor Roll.

In 2020,she played for the Beeston Hockey Club, the England Hockey Women's Club Champions.

At Manheim Central, she earned all-state honors three times. She scored 74 goals and had 51 assists in her career with the Barons.