Manheim Township had quite the dominating performance during Tuesday’s Lancaster-Lebanon League field hockey semifinal at Donegal.

However, as the clock wore down, the Blue Streaks found themselves simply wanting to avoid overtime.

Up stepped freshman Brooke Weaver.

Weaver jumped on a rebound off the pad of Indians goalkeeper CC Emswiler and patiently shot the ball into the back of the cage with 1:37 remaining in regulation, putting Manheim Township into Thursday’s championship game after a 1-0 victory.

The Streaks will face Penn Manor in the 7 p.m. title tilt at Conestoga Valley. The Comets defeated Ephrata 2-0 in Tuesday’s other semifinal.

Township (14-6) was in control from the second quarter on, earning 14 straight penalty corners, including the final one, which helped set up Weaver’s goal.

“We just kept getting corners and I was wondering when we were going to find the back of the net,” Weaver said. “I made sure to look up and see where the goalie was so that I could place it into the corner.

“There was only a couple minutes left and we just got that corner, I was thinking to make sure we scored. It was very exciting.”

“All over the field in general she is a very patient player and very smooth on the ball,” Streaks coach Samantha Spanos said of Weaver. “So I know when the ball gets rebounded out to her she is one of the players that is going to look up and see where to bury the ball.”

Donegal made one last push with two corners after the clock ran out, but the attempts were cleared away.

Avoiding extra time was key after Emswiler backstopped the Indians to a shootout win in Saturday’s quarterfinals and helped top the Streaks in overtime during the regular season. Emswiler made seven saves on Tuesday.

“This game we were the higher seed, so maybe there was pressure,” Spanos said. “It was also we were out for redemption for ourselves because we did compete with them already and took the L.

“We controlled the game for the most part. We started out a little slow in the beginning but we were able to turn it over and play our hockey game.”

Penn Manor (14-4) looked like a team hungry to defend its 2020 league tournament championship against the Section Two top seed Mountaineers on Tuesday.

Comets Coach Rachel Suter like the way her team played.

“I thought the midfield a really good job of protecting the ball, carrying the ball and being distributors for us,” she said.

A quick start was huge for Penn Manor as Tristan Groff blasted in a feed from fellow sophomore Avery Bradburn off a corner, only five minutes into the game.

Early in the third quarter, Liv Cox swatted home a Malayna Kahl pass for a 2-0 edge.

While Penn Manor controlled play, Ephrata had its chances, especially late in the third, but Comets keeper CC Charles stood tall, including her brilliant save with five seconds to go in the quarter.

Up next is Section One foe Manheim Township, which took the crown this season. Suter wasn’t sure the title would come down to two teams from the same section.

“I think this year was so close within all the sections, so in a way it is surprising,” she said.

“But I am also not surprised at how strong they are and how hard our girls have been working. It’s great to be back there again.”