CC Emswiler knew the pressure was on when Donegal and Lancaster Mennonite closed Saturday’s second overtime deadlocked.

However, with a chance to reach Tuesday’s semifinals of the Lancaster-Lebanon League field hockey tournament, the Indians senior goalkeeper Emswiler was determined when the shootout commenced.

“I can’t even describe how nervous you are when you stand there and look that girl dead in the eye,” Emswiler said. “You have one focus. You have eight seconds and all you want to do is keep her in front of you, no matter what.”

Emswiler stood tall, stopping the Blazers final two efforts, helping the Indians advance courtesy of a 2-1 win, after a 3-1 shootout.

“You just hope it’s done,” she said. “At that point you just want it done and when it is there is just a feeling of relief.”

While Ellie Lefever scored on the first shootout for the Blazers, Reagan Clark matched it for Donegal.

After Emswiler forced a Blazer attempt wide, Marie Gehman scored. Emswiler stoned Rebecca Lane and after Grace Dickinson made the shootout 3-1, robbed Rachel Lane to end the game.

Indians coach Gina Allessie felt pretty good going to a shootout with the athletic Emswiler as the backstop.

“We have been practicing a lot of 1 v 1 on goal, so I knew she was ready,” the coach said. “She was confident and she played amazing.”

In the midst of a steady downpour, Emswiler made three saves in the wide-open first overtime, but Mennonite’s Heidi Gbotoe shut the door at the other end with a pair of stops.

Donegal had five corners in the second extra session, including four straight in the final two minutes but couldn’t find the back of the cage.

Gehman opened the scoring for the Indians with her penalty stroke goal less than four minutes into the second quarter.

The Donegal (10-6-1) defense held firm, keeping the speedy Mennonite forwards at bay, until early in the second half when Haley Nelson corralled a pass from Lefever and shot it home, tying the score.

Each team had chances to win in regulation. Four minutes into the fourth, Nelson’s shot from in close hit the goalpost. With four minutes to play, Gbotoe made a huge save and the ensuing scramble was cleared away.

“We were really focusing on stepping up to the ball, stepping in front of the offense, then taking it on an angle, one touch and release,” said Allessie. “It was a really good win for us. Emma Miller is hurt and she is our center-mid. We had to adjust some things, so to rally around without her to get that win is a big deal for us.”

After her team fell to 14-2, Lancaster Mennoite coach Karisten Buckwalter said her team will be better in the upcoming District Three Class 1A tournament, because of Saturday’s loss.

“You never know what is going to happen,” she said. “I knew that Donegal is a very good team. They are very strong at stacking their defense, so it’s a lot harder for our offense to make their run, which has been the strength of our team this year. They did a great job.”

“I am very pleased with them,” Emswiler said of her teammates. “They came out hard, wanting to win and I am glad we came away with a win today because we want to play on our home field Tuesday.”

Donegal will take on Manheim Township, which defeated Annville-Cleona 3-0 Saturday. That semifinal is slated for 5 p.m. Tuesday at Donegal.

Zoe Arcudi found the back of the net in the opening quarter for the Blue Streaks. Cali Campagna scored twice in the second period, the second of which off a pass from sister Brenna Campagna, 2:15 before the half. Natalie Phillips assisted on the first two Township goals.

Penn Manor traveled to Garden Spot on Saturday morning and the defending champs took home a 3-0 victory past the Spartans.

Isabelle Thatcher scored two goals in the first half for the Comets and Riley Robinson added the final marker late in the game.

Keeper Bryna Kelly made eight saves for Garden Spot; however, the Spartans could not muster any offense and did not record a shot on goal.

The Comets will face Ephrata in Tuesday’s 7 p.m. semifinal at Donegal.