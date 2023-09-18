Elco entered the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three portion of its field hockey schedule with four of the top five scorers in the section. And with a 5-1 victory over host Cocalico in their section opener on Monday night, the Raiders looked ready to keep rolling on offense throughout the fall.

After falling behind 1-0 in the first minute, Elco (1-0 L-L, 7-1-1 overall) rallied to dominate the scoring opportunities and possession time. The Raiders had a 17-3 advantage in shots on net and a 14-6 surplus in corners against the Eagles (0-1, 5-4).

“The beauty of this team is its selflessness,” Elco head coach Kelsey Thorley said. “It’s evident in the stats and the way they set each other up.”

Kylie Brown, the only senior on the front line, was the beneficiary of that unselfish play, scoring three goals.

“When we’re at our best, we have to never give up, always cut back to the ball and stay in the circle,” Brown said.

Addie Weiler provided the first goal for Elco, scoring on a rebound during a corner play to tie it at 1-1 with 9:36 left in the first quarter.

Brown put the visitors up for good with another shot off a rebound, making it 2-1 with 1:30 remaining in the first.

The second quarter was the only one in which Elco did not get a corner, but that hardly slowed the Raiders. Makenna Haas scored after a right-to-left crossing pass from Weiler. That put Elco up 3-1 with 7:57 to go in the half.

Brown added two more goals in the fourth quarter. The first was assisted by Kailen Hibshman with 9:51 left in the game. The other was assisted by Weiler with 7:52 on the clock.

That one assist was Hibshman’s only appearance on the scoresheet, having been stopped twice on kick saves by Cocalico goalie Natalie Brunick. Nevertheless, Hibshman’s opponent credited her with shutting down the Eagles’ scoring chances before they got started.

“To keep us off balance, Hibshman did a great job of controlling the game,” Cocalico head coach Kevin Hertzog said.

Ellie Myers scored 33 seconds into the game to put the home side up 1-0, but the Eagles struggled to find scoring chances after that.

“Myers is incredibly talented,” Thorley said. “We had to make sure to keep the ball off of her stick. ... We have three seniors on the back line, and our goalie is a junior who’s been starting since she was a freshman. I think that is very important, especially on the defensive corners.”

Cocalico’s first corner came with 10:24 left in the second period, and its second shot on goal came with less than five minutes to go in the third period.

That shot still could have put the Eagles back in the game, as the score was just 3-1 at the time. But defensive back Hailey Whitmoyer cleared it out of the goal mouth for a defensive save. Elco goalie Aeryn Marks made a stop on the rebound for her only save of the night.

“We had a great game plan, which we executed in the third quarter, but not the other three quarters,” Hertzog said.

Cocalico never put a shot on frame again.

Brunick made 11 saves.