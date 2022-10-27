Anna Bosch’s score in the 17th round of penalty shots gave Manheim Central a 0-0 (3-2) win over Elizabethtown in the District Three Class 2A field hockey first round Wednesday night at Manheim.

The Barons (15-5-1) will play at No. 2 Hershey in the quarterfinals Saturday at 11 a.m.

After 80 minutes of scoreless open play, in which Elizabethtown goalie Sydney Pope made 14 saves and Manheim Central net-minder Laci Nelson stopped four shots, the teams lined up for five penalty shots apiece.

For Manheim Central, Ella Brubaker and Mikayla Appel scored on the first two tries. For Elizabethtown (11-7-1), Tessa Cronin scored on the first penalty shot, while Faith Musser converted the fourth.

It was some time before anyone converted again. The teams had another series of five each, but both Pope and Nelson kept them out of the net. After a break, the teams took sudden-victory penalty shots, but after five from each side could not solve the goalies again, there was another respite.

It was then that Manheim Central coach Morgan Briggs entered Bosch, a junior midfielder, into the lineup of shooters. She had not participated up to that point.

“In the second and third round, we struggled to score,” Briggs said. “I asked who wanted to score, and she shouted, ‘I do!’ ”

Bosch’s enthusiasm and Briggs’ confidence in her were rewarded when Bosch got a shot into the goal cage. The Bears still had one more opportunity, but Nelson stopped Musser to end the game.

The Barons were initially unaware that the save by Nelson finished the contest, perhaps thinking that a full round of five shots by each team needed to occur. But starting with the 11th penalty shot attempt, the shots are sudden victory. After the referee made a clear whistle, the Barons celebrated their berth into the quarterfinals.

Pope and her defensive backs did well to keep the Barons off the scoreboard before the penalty shot sequence. They repelled 17 corners by Manheim Central. Also, Pope stopped a penalty stroke by Monica Herman two minutes into the first overtime. Collectively, the Bears survived being shorthanded in the waning seconds of the fourth quarter and the first 1:46 of the overtime.

Though the penalty shots in the game-ending tiebreaker do not count statistically, Pope stopped 28 attempts at her net.

“She played a phenomenal game,” Elizabethtown head coach Becky Brown said. “We couldn’t have asked for any more from her.”

Nelson was not challenged as often during regulation, but she did make a tough save during an Elizabethtown corner late in the first period.

The Bears had three corners, the last of which was late in the first overtime when Reagan Flory was able to draw an intentional foul from well outside the circle. However, the shot on the corner was wide right of the net.

Manheim Central will enter its quarterfinal contest with Hershey having not scored a goal for 151 minutes, going back to a 4-0 Lancaster-Lebanon League quarterfinal win over Cocalico. In between, the Barons lost a 1-0 overtime L-L semifinal to Manheim Township, so they also have allowed just one goal in the last 203 minutes.