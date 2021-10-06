Riley Robinson knew that she and her Penn Manor field hockey teammates wanted to avoid going to overtime a second time against Warwick this season.

Especially since the Comets didn’t fare too well in the first meeting between the two squads, when the Warriors earned an extra-session victory.

So when Robinson was awarded a penalty stroke with only 21 seconds remaining in regulation of a tie game, she knew she had to bury the chance. She did just that and Penn Manor came away with a hard fought 2-1 victory in Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One play.

“We had played a really hard game and I knew it was this or overtime,” Robinson said of her last-minute chance. “We were tired, we were worn out, so I really wanted to make it so we could end it right there.”

Penn Manor improved to 7-3 in the league, 12-3 overall on the season, good for second place in Section One behind Manheim Township. Comets coach Rachel Suter said she was confident when Robinson went to take the stroke after a Warwick player was called for obstruction that halted a clear chance.

“I feel pretty good when she goes up there,” Suter said.

Trailing 1-0, Penn Manor missed or was stopped by Warwick goalkeeper Paige Sheppard on five straight corners in the third quarter.

Not only that, but Warriors junior Julia Barto knocked away a pass, thwarting what looked to be a sure Penn Manor goal early in the third. Teammate Alley Sheppard broke up an excellent opportunity late in the period.

Finally, midway through the final quarter, Avery Bradburn fielded a corner and slid the ball over to Tristian Groff, who shot it home off a defender’s foot in front, tying the game.

Suddenly, overtime looked to be in the cards again.

“I was a little stressed. They like to do that to me,” Suter said with a laugh. “I told them at halftime, just keep knocking on the door, knocking on the door, and one will eventually go our way. The plan is to try something and if the second time it’s not working, look for something new. We had three options.”

“It’s a little frustrating knowing we can’t get it off right away,” Robinson said. “We’ve just got to keep working. We practice them every day, so we know it will go in at some point.

“We knew we had to keep the momentum going and the energy up. We knew we couldn’t let up because Warwick is a strong team. It’s always a good game of hockey when we play them. We knew we couldn’t let down and gave it our all.”

Warwick (4-5-1, 6-6-1) took the lead off a corner late in the first half. Barto took a pass and blasted a shot that freshman Adalynn Zimmerman redirected perfectly high into the Comets’ cage for a 1-0 lead.

The Warriors nearly went up two early in the fourth, but Penn Manor keeper CC Charles deflected a dangerous shot just wide.

“Every night is a game. It’s stressful but it’s fun,” Suter said. “It’s neat to see such high level hockey being played at the high school level.”