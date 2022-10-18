Penn Manor scored once in each period Tuesday night to win a Lancaster-Lebanon League field hockey semifinal match 4-0 over Garden Spot at Donegal.

The Comets (17-3) will play Manheim Township, a 1-0 overtime winner over Manheim Central in the night’s other semifinal, in Thursday’s 7 p.m. final, to be played at Conestoga Valley.

Penn Manor — the Section One co-champs with Township — had complete control in the first 12 minutes of Tuesday’s contest, culminating in Grace Gerner’s goal off a rebound for a 1-0 lead. The play came on the Comets’ second corner of the game.

However, after that score, Garden Spot (15-4) suddenly took control of the flow, and midway through the second had back-to-back corners with a chance to tie the game. But Penn Manor goalie Adeline Arkhurst made three saves to preserve the lead.

“It was super-important,” Penn Manor head coach Rachel Suter said. “A 1-0 lead is nothing to feel comfortable in.”

After that sequence, the Spartans were held to just one more shot on goal in the final 35 minutes of the contest.

“Penn Manor’s defense is stellar,” Garden Spot head coach Katy Eby said. “They did a good job tonight shutting us down.”

Not long afterward, Liz Bustillo got open and took a pass from Gerner to score for a 2-0 advantage with 4:53 left in the half.

Izzy Thatcher added a third goal on a rebound with 11:05 remaining in the third period.

“We talk a lot about second efforts around the goal cage,” Suter said. “That’s a non-negotiable for us.”

Tristan Groff added the last tally with 10:03 to go in the game. Avery Bradbury assisted.

“It’s their passing,” Eby said of Penn Manor’s dominance. “They pass with precision. I think that’s the big thing for them. They do it with excellence.”

Penn Manor finished with 11 shots on goal and 11 corners. Arkhurst made four saves for the shutout.

Garden Spot had four shots on goal and seven corners. Kacy Miller made seven stops in goal.

Manheim Township 1, Manheim Central 0 (OT)

Brenna Campagna scored off her own rebound to give Manheim Township this semifinal victory 3:23 into the extra period Tuesday.

The game-winning play took place on the 11th corner of the night for the Blue Streaks (16-4). Manheim Township had nine of those corners after halftime, and controlled the flow of the game for much of the second half.

Manheim Central goalie Laci Nelson played an excellent match, even in defeat. She made eight saves to extend the game into the extra session. That included two stops on a corner play in the middle of the third period.

Manheim Township finished with nine shots on net.

Manheim Central (14-5-1), the Section Two champ, had four corners. Though the Barons had some shots on target, none of them got through to goalie Zoe Calovrias.

When the teams met in the regular season, Manheim Township won 4-0.