In two previous meetings this season, Penn Manor did not trail Manheim Township — or even allow a goal.

This time, the Comets found themselves down nine minutes into Thursday’s Lancaster-Lebanon League field hockey championship game.

Yet, Penn Manor recovered on the turf at Conestoga Valley — and quickly.

Only 53 seconds after the Blue Streaks scored, Riley Robinson knotted the contest. The Comets added a goal off a corner after time expired in the opening quarter and went on to a 2-1 victory.

“After they scored the first goal the whole team mentality rallied,” Comets goalkeeper CC Charles said. “It was, ‘We have three and a half quarters yet to go,’ and we went down and scored. We weren’t done yet. I was really proud of my team.”

“It was huge. It was a really big momentum change to us,” Penn Manor coach Rachel Suter said. “I think it says a lot about our team to be able to come back and fight like that after being down. It’s easy to bury your head but the girls really buckled up, went to work and got two good goals.”

It marked the second straight L-L title for Penn Manor and fourth in the last five years.

Brenna Campagna pounced on a loose ball and fired it home, putting Township ahead 1-0 with 5:46 left in the opening quarter.

But Robinson got the equalizer less than a minute later when she scored off an Isabelle Thatcher feed.

Awarded a corner in the final seconds of the quarter, Tristan Groff blasted in an Avery Bradburn corner play-in for the second straight game, and it ended up being the winning goal with no time on the first-period clock.

“It’s awesome and it’s a testament to how hard the girls work on corners,” Suter said. “I think corners can be an easy time to slack off and have fun, but the girls have been working really hard on staying focused on corners and it’s paying off.”

Coach Samantha Spanos said the first goal was huge for the Blue Streaks after Penn Manor topped them 2-0 and 1-0 during the regular season.

“It was exciting to be able to score first and finally get a goal against them. It definitely boosted our morale,” she said. “To have them come down and score hurt.”

Still, Township rallied, even after losing starting keeper Maddie Eckert to injury. The Streaks worked their way to five corners and five shots on goal in the second half.

With less than five minutes remaining in the third, Charles made two quick stops off a Streaks corner, followed by a spectacular diving save, preserving the Comets’ lead.

Charles made two more saves on a Township corner early in the fourth. She was not surprised at Township’s comeback efforts.

“I totally expected it,” the senior said. “They are a great team, a great opponent. It’s always fun playing them.”

Spanos was proud of the moxie shown by her squad after losing the lead and Eckert to injury.

“The girls played a great game,” she said. “We capitalized in the beginning when we needed to. We had other missed opportunities, but overall, they possessed the ball well. We were able to spread the field, work the ball down, get corners when we needed to. It was just unfortunate we couldn’t score.”