Scoring the first goal can often be the turning point in a field hockey game. But getting that first goal can be a challenge.

Penn Manor had plenty of opportunities in the offensive scoring circle early in its contest with Lampeter-Strasburg on Wednesday night, but after 29 minutes, the game was still a scoreless tie.

It was not until Grace Gerner finally broke through with a penalty stroke in the waning seconds of the first half that the Comets took full control, and eventually built to a 4-0 nonleague victory at Comet Field in Millersville.

Gerner took the stroke with 17 seconds left before halftime and beat Pioneers goalie Kelsey McTaggart low to the right.

“It was definitely a momentum-changer,” Penn Manor head coach Rachel Suter said. “It was nice to end the quarter that way.”

The 1-0 lead may not have seemed that large at intermission, but after Penn Manor (4-0) had five corners and five shots in the opening six minutes, the Comets felt like the goals would keep coming.

“I’d say it was 20% discouragement but 80% encouragement,” Gerner said of the frequent opportunities at the beginning of the contest. “Knowing we can get those shots off, constantly getting those shots, I knew we’d break through the goalie eventually.”

Tristan Groff doubled the home team’s lead with a shot off a rebound with 8:28 to go in the third period.

Izzy Thatcher made it 3-0 with 13:19 left in the fourth period with an assist from Liz Bustillo.

Gerner set up the last goal of the game, a tally by Chloe Hook with 2:31 on the clock.

Penn Manor finished with 22 shots and 14 corners.

“I liked the pressure and opportunities that we were creating,” Suter said.

Despite the defeat, McTaggart had another impressive performance in goal with 18 saves, similar to previous games against Warwick and Manheim Township. Nine of her stops came in the first 10 minutes.

“She’s been playing field hockey for five weeks,” L-S head coach Sammi Snyder said of her goalie. “She’s bringing leadership, athleticism and coachability to the team.”

McTaggart’s most impressive sequence was right at the beginning of the match. She stopped a shot by Thatcher one minute into the game, but Penn Manor was awarded a corner. McTaggart stopped two more shots before another corner was awarded. Another save, three more corners in quick succession, and finally McTaggart ended the flurry with a kick save of Hook’s low shot.

L-S (2-3) did not get a shot on net until two minutes into the third quarter and picked up its only corner in the last 90 seconds of the game.

“They’re a powerhouse team,” Snyder said of Penn Manor. “They’re consistently good. They’re strong when they carry the ball and they’re strong when they hit the ball.”

Comets goalie Adeline Arkhurst made two saves for the shutout. The first did come at a critical juncture, with her team holding on to a slim 1-0 edge at the time. But her kick save preserved the lead and the shutout with 13:10 to go in the third period. She did not face a shot again for 26 minutes of game action.