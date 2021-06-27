Back when she was a high school field hockey player, Rachel Suter knew that she'd coach someday.

Her dream job was head coach at Penn Manor, her alma mater.

Suter’s dream came true at the age of just 25 last month, when she was hired to run one of the area’s most successful programs.

“It was always in the back of my head,’’ Suter said Friday. “I didn’t know how long coach would be there, but I knew when he did step down, I’d shoot my shot.’’

Coach is Matt Soto, who stepped down in February as the seventh-winningest high school field hockey coach in American history.

Soto had been retired as a teacher and working as director of athletic operations at Spooky Nook Sports Complex. He left to take a position at Spooky Nook’s new facility in Hamilton, Ohio.

Suter will teach at Hambright Elementary School in the Penn Manor School District. She coached the Comet JV teams in 2018 and ‘19, while teaching at the Premier Arts and Science Charter School in Harrisburg.

Penn Manor has won 14 straight Lancaster-Lebanon League section championships. The Comets have also won three District Three championships, state championships in 2008, 2014 (co-champions with Palmyra) and 2017, and reached the state final three other times. The 2017 Comets were the top-ranked high school team in the country.

Suter was a high school all-American at Penn Manor in 2013, and played Division One college hockey at Liberty University.

Suter said one of her goals is to develop Penn Manor’s feeder programs at the elementary level.

She said she’ll aspire to Soto’s, “work ethic, not taking shortcuts on simple things, paying attention to detail, and emphasizing how important the fundamentals are.’’

She acknowledged, though, that the experience of playing for her might be different, in some ways, than playing for Soto.

“My style will feel different,’’ she said. “I want to create an atmosphere of learning and having fun, hopefully growing athletically and socially.’’

Penn Manor went 13-3 last season, and won the Lancaster-Lebanon League championship for the third time in four years. The Comets reached the quarterfinals of the District Three playoffs.

Most of that team returns, including two midfielders, Riley Robinson and Caitlyn McGough, who received all-state recognition.

“I’m super excited,’’ Suter said. “We definitely have a strong foundation.’’