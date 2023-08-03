Laura Gingrich went back and looked at the emails from when Brooke Spezialetti was recruited. One in particular was memorable.

“I want you to be our next All-American,” Gingrich wrote.

Alvernia’s field hockey coach saw the future. That’s eventually what Spezialetti became in her fifth year with the Golden Wolves — a Third Team NFHCA All-America selection.

But it’s not all that she became.

The Penn Manor grad excelled on and off the field. She’s the MAC Commonwealth’s nominee for NCAA Woman of the Year.

“I knew just from meeting with her that she was going to be something special here,” said Gingrich, a Solanco alumna. “She’s definitely a legacy player. She’s just that total package.”

The Woman of the Year program, established in 1991, recognizes academic and athletic achievements along with community service and leadership. Each MAC Commonwealth institution provided a nominee. Spezialetti was chosen to represent the conference along with Stevens’ Laura Mathews and DeSales’ Tyra Wingle.

Those old emails Gingrich found were from the summer of 2017. It was 14 months before Spezialetti put on an Alvernia uniform for the first time.

The defender started all 82 games during four seasons. She was part of the program for five years, there were no games in 2020 because of COVID-19, and majored in occupational therapy.

Spezialetti graduated in May with a Masters degree and will start a new job in the Solanco School District later this month. Woman of the Year recognition was the exclamation point for her college career.

“I was surprised,” Spezialetti said. “I never thought I could qualify for something like that. It definitely meant a lot to me that my school and my conference thought highly enough of me that I deserved to be nominated.”

Spezialetti finished with 10 goals, 16 assists and was 7-for-8 on penalty strokes at Alvernia. She was a two-time Academic All-MAC selection and made Dean’s List 10 times.

There’s still field hockey in Spezialetti’s future. She’s a volunteer assistant coach at Penn Manor. But this fall will be an adjustment. It’ll be the first time she hasn’t played since she was in elementary school.

“I’ll definitely miss that community that I had and that support system,” Spezialetti said. “Seeing my friends every day and playing the sport I love with them was something I really enjoyed. It’ll be weird not having a lot of girls my age around me all at the same time. I’ll definitely miss them.”

The selection committee will choose the top 30 nominees, 10 from each division. Those will be announced in October. The list will be cut to three honorees from each division in November. From those nine individuals, the NCAA Woman of the Year will be chosen.

No matter where Spezialetti finishes in the process, her imprint on Alvernia will be lasting.

“She leads by example; she’s a hard worker,” Gingrich said. “She holds herself and her teammates accountable. She’s the first one in and the last one to leave. The first one to volunteer for different events. She’s just an awesome person.”