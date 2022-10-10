Another day, another one-goal game in Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One field hockey.

Penn Manor defeated Conestoga Valley 2-1 on Monday morning to inch closer to a section championship in defeating the Buckskins by a single goal for the second time this fall.

The goal that was the difference for the Comets (7-0 L-L, 15-1 overall) this time came off the stick of Avery Bradburn, who put an elevated shot into the cage with 8:39 left in regulation. Tristan Groff had the assist on the corner play.

“In the league, all the teams are good,” Penn Manor head coach Rachel Suter said. “It definitely pays off in the postseason, having been in tough games and knowing we can play for 60 minutes.”

Conestoga Valley had a corner in the last minute, but a shot to tie the game was deflected wide right of the cage. The Buckskins did have an opportunity from the 25-yard line with 20 seconds to go, but could not get the ball into the circle.

The Comets had beaten Conestoga Valley by one goal earlier this season. They also notched one-goal victories over Warwick and Manheim Township, the latter of which they will face again Wednesday.

After a first period that was played almost exclusively between the 25s, the Buckskins (1-6, 9-7) had control for much of the second quarter. The home team had all three shots on goal in the period, while the Comets did not get a shot on frame until after halftime.

“We need to execute,” Conestoga Valley head coach Kelly Dearolf said. “In the first half we seemed to dominate. You need to take advantage of those opportunities in the circle because you don’t know if you’ll keep getting those chances.”

Still, Conestoga Valley did take a 1-0 lead into intermission on Mikyla Rineer’s tally with 2:39 left in the second quarter. She knocked in a rebound after Sophia Livingston’s initial shot attempt on the corner.

Livingston almost had the Buckskins on the board earlier in the second, but her low liner was kicked away by Comets goalie Adeline Arkhurst.

Penn Manor had most of the possession and attack time in the second half and evened the score quickly. Less than five minutes into the third period, the Comets were awarded a penalty stroke. Cait McCough put the ball low and to her left, tying the score 1-1.

The Comets had a couple of chances to take the lead late in the third, but defender Isabelle Miller cleared a dangerous ball for a defensive save. Penn Manor had two corners in the last minute of the third, but the first produced no shots, and Buckskins goalie Elizabeth Talley made a save on the second.

Penn Manor finished with 16 shots on goal, all bunched into a 25-minute span of the second half. The Comets also had 10 corners, eight after halftime. Arkhurst made four saves.

Conestoga Valley had five shots and four corners. Talley finished with 12 saves.