BERWYN — Just when it looked like everything would go right for Penn Manor field hockey, it all went wrong.

The Comets appeared to be set for a comeback against host Conestoga in the first round of the PIAA Class 3A playoffs on Tuesday. Having already scored its first goal while attempting to recover from an early 2-0 deficit, Penn Manor had a two-player advantage when one Pioneer received a yellow card just seconds after a teammate was issued a green card.

However, Conestoga, the District One runner-up and a state semifinalist from a year ago, scored on a corner while two players down to put away a 3-1 victory over the Comets.

The Pioneers (20-2) will play Manheim Township — a 2-1 winner over Pine-Richland on Tuesday and the last Lancaster-Lebanon League entry remaining in the state tournament— in the quarterfinals on Saturday, at a time and site to be announced.

The opening minutes of the contest favored the Comets (19-6), as the Lancaster-Lebanon League champs had three corners and two shots in the first five minutes. But Conestoga goalie Alex Lepore repelled the attempts by Liv Cox.

“An early goal is always a momentum changer, so it would have helped to get one early,” Penn Manor head coach Rachel Suter said.

Soon after, the Pioneers started to take control. Kate Galica scored on a corner with 3:30 left in the opening period to put Conestoga ahead 1-0. Another corner led to a goal by Shae Wozniak, putting the Pioneers up 2-0. Lexi Patterson assisted.

The lead could have been more lopsided, but Conestoga hit the crossbar once, and Comet goalie Adeline Arkhurst made a couple impressive kick saves to keep the game competitive.

Suter encouraged her team to keep up its intensity, for though the Comets were down a pair of goals, they were generating just as many opportunities as their opponent.

“Just keep working hard, play smart hockey and make the ball do the work,” Suter said she told the team as they were fighting from behind.

The tide turned immediately after the halftime break. Within 30 seconds, Penn Manor had a corner and this time cashed in on it. Avery Bradburn’s insert pass went to Tristan Groff near the top of the circle. She rifled a low shot into the cage, pulling the Comets within 2-1 with 13:48 left in the third.

After Annie Bibus stopped a Conestoga opportunity in the circle, Penn Manor had a few opportunities to even the score. But three corners from the closing minutes of the third through the opening minutes of the fourth resulted in a couple shots just wide of the post and a kick save by Lepore on a Caity McGough attempt.

Conestoga almost went ahead 3-1 before the short-handed goal when one of the Pioneers pushed in rebound off a high shot that Arkhurst deflected. However, one of the referees ruled there had been an offensive foul in the circle before the second shot.

Wozniak provided the aforementioned insurance goal with 5:06 to play.

Penn Manor had nine shots on goal and 10 corners. Arkhurst made 11 saves.

Conestoga had 14 shots on a goal and nine corners. Lepore made eight saves.

Elsewhere in state play

At Pine-Richland on Tuesday, Manheim Township had to rally from a goal down to collect its victory.

After a scoreless opening period, the hosts had notched the game’s first goal just 1:02 into the second quarter as Emma Westerhoff scored on a Kayla Karmanos feed.

But the lead was brief.

Very brief.

Just 21 seconds later, the Streaks’ Brooke Weaver found the back of the net for an unassisted goal to knot things at 1-1.

Township got the game-winner 11:10 before halftime, with Rose Montgomery doing the honors off an assist by Natalie Phillips.

The Streaks had 10 corners and 12 shots on goal in the game, and keeper Zoe Caloviras had to make just one save.

In the Class 2A first round, Manheim Central’s season came to a close in a 6-0 loss to Villa Maria Academy.