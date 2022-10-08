If someone stepped away from local high school field hockey about 20 years ago, but returned in 2022, the game might seem different in several ways. Various rule changes have been implemented, some to speed up the game.

But the biggest difference, and the largest contributor the increased pace, is the prevalence of artificial turf fields for high school teams.

At the turn of the century, many colleges were playing on artificial turf, but it was unusual for high school teams, with a couple of exceptions for when teams made deep state playoff runs. Now most Lancaster-Lebanon League teams have their own turf fields for regular-season contests.

Elco was one of the last teams to transition away from grass when the Raiders’ football stadium had turf installed for this fall. This increased the speed of the Raiders’ home games, something they’ve needed to adjust to.

“We just got this turf,” Elco head coach Kelsey Thorley said last week. “We actually did the preseason on grass, so the girls are developing their skills on turf now. Things that were harder to do on grass they are starting to do on the turf instead.”

But the turf fields do not mean faster play for everyone. Warwick head coach Amanda (AJ) Misselhorn previously coached in the college ranks at Indiana and Temple, and those fields were made of an even faster surface.

“The surface here is the biggest difference,” Misselhorn said, contrasting high school and college. “We used wet turf fields for college, so our strategies are made for a slower surface.”

Speaking of wet turf, though Misselhorn was not referring to rain but rather to the makeup of the ground, there was plenty of wet turf across the league on Monday and Tuesday. Again, this was a way that turf has impacted the game. Most of the contests scheduled for Monday and Tuesday were either played on schedule or made up quickly. This would have been impossible with grass fields.

Pioneers still hopeful

Lampeter-Strasburg was not only contending with the rain and Elizabethtown on Tuesday night, but the Pioneers are playing to keep their season going. With 16 teams going to the District Three Class 2A tournament, after the 4-2 victory, L-S had moved to No. 15 in the rankings, but was sitting at No. 17 as of an update on Saturday.

For the Pioneers, a key to getting to a postseason berth will likely be if they can stay strong on defense.

“I want to see them come out fired up and making adjustments during the game,” head coach Katrina Swarr said after the win over the Bears. “They marked tonight like they haven’t marked before.”

The power ranking deadline is Oct. 20, and the playoffs open Oct. 26.

Blazers look for strong finish

In Section Four, the section race could have been put almost out of reach on Wednesday night when Annville-Cleona traveled to Lancaster Mennonite with a one-game lead over the Blazers. But the Blazers prevented a season sweep by the Dutchmen with a 3-0 win on their senior night.

Lancaster Mennonite head coach Emily Lehman said that her team did not play that much different in that contest than in the first meeting, a 4-3 loss to A-C. But as of late, she has seen the Blazers play more of the style of hockey that she wants to see through the end of the regular season and the playoffs.

“Quick passing is one of our big points of emphasis,” Lehman said. “Also, going in pairs and working as a unit. I want us to continue to play our game from the start.”