Warwick field hockey is in a transition again.

The Warriors will still likely be very good in 2023, making a push for at least an appearance in the District Three Class 3A playoffs. But they will be doing so with their third head coach in three years.

Bob Derr, who had coached Warwick for 39 years, 630 wins and three state titles, stepped down after the 2021 season. Last fall, Amanda “A.J.” Misselhorn took over and guided the Warriors to the district quarterfinals.

After Misselhorn departed for Penn State-Harrisburg, Ron Stief became Warwick’s new head coach.

Stief, who coached in the Warriors’ junior high program for 10 years, feels the switches in head coaches won’t result in any reduced performances on the field.

“Much of what we do now is like what we did when Derr was here,” Stief said after Warwick’s 5-0 win over Lampeter-Strasburg last Tuesday.

While there has been turnover in the one role of head coach, there has been consistency in the staff overall.

“There’s a great coaching staff here. They’re seeing the same faces,” Stief said. “I don’t think it’s much of an issue, given that we’ve coached them before.”

The Warriors certainly have not been playing it safe in their early games under Stief, taking an assertive approach to the ball.

“Aggressive,” was how Stief described his coaching style. “But we also want to be smart about it with the field coverage.”

Bree Zoccolo has been one of the beneficiaries of that aggressive style — she scored two goals and had two assists in that Tuesday victory.

“He’s really good at telling you what you need to work on,” Zoccolo said of Stief. “He’s really good at letting everyone know what work needs to be done.”

Snyder steps in at L-S

Sammi Snyder has also taken over the head coaching position in a program she’d already worked in. Snyder had been the junior high coach at Lampeter-Strasburg, then was an assistant varsity coach under Katrina Swarr for three years. When Swarr retired, Snyder became the head coach at her alma mater this year.

“Building from the bottom up is how we are doing this, to build a culture of long-term success versus short-term wins,” Snyder said.

Part of Snyder’s philosophy is to let the players have a share of the leadership role.

“The very first lesson we talked about in our leadership meeting is we-before-me,” Snyder said. “We talked about looking at who’s with you on the field, remembering the different personalities, and when things fall apart, going back to our core values.”

Other new coaches

Three other schools are working with new coaches this fall. Two are in Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four, as Rich Hinnenkamp has taken over at Lancaster Catholic and Ronda Sowers has done the same at Northern Lebanon. Sowers picked up her first win Aug. 31 when the Vikings beat Hamburg 2-1 in overtime.

Also, Emily Peters, who was an assistant coach the last two years, is the new head coach at Lebanon.

Early results

Nonleague games usually don’t carry the weight that L-L games do, but several local teams had some eye-opening victories before section play started.

Back on Aug. 31, Penn Manor defeated the defending PIAA Class 2A state champion, Mechanicsburg, 3-1. Then, this past Wednesday, Manheim Township reversed a loss it suffered in the District Three Class 3A semifinals by convincingly defeating Wilson 4-0.

Scoring leaders

The top 10 scorers in the L-L, as reported by the coaches, through Friday, Sept. 8:

1 (tie). Anna Fischer, Lancaster Country Day, 9 goals, 3 assists; Danielle Schroll, Cedar Crest, 9 goals, 3 assists, 21 points.

3. Margaret Hein, Lancaster Country Day, 5 goals, 4 assists, 14 points.

4. Emily Lapp, Conestoga Valley, 6 goals, 12 points.

5. Taylor Hess, Warwick, 5 goals, 10 points.

6 (tie). Breanna Campagna, Manheim Township, 3 goals, 3 assists; Kate Page, Donegal, 4 goals, 1 assist, 9 points.

8 (tie). Mikayla Appel, Manheim Central, 3 goals, 2 assists; Mikaela Condran, Elizabethtown, 3 goals, 2 assists; Cara Costello, Lancaster Country Day, 3 goals, 2 assists, 8 points.