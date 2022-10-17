Only a few of Manheim Central’s field hockey players had ever competed in the Lancaster-Lebanon League tournament prior to Monday night, and none had ever won a league tourney game.

But any postseason jitters they might have had were taken care of quickly, as the host Barons jumped out to an early 2-0 lead en route to a 4-0 quarterfinal win over Cocalico.

The Barons (14-4-1) will play Manheim Township in the L-L semifinals at 7 tonight at Donegal for a spot in Thursday’s league finals.

Manheim Central, the Section Two champion, scored twice in the first six minutes to take control of the contest early.

“Our team took advantage of our speed and athleticism and caught Cocalico on their heels,” said Manheim Central head coach Morgan Briggs, who had coached the Barons to a league playoff spot and first-round exit three years ago.

Libby Urban scored on Manheim Central’s second corner of the game, receiving a pass from Ella Brubaker to put the home team up 1-0 with 11:04 left in the first period.

The Barons wasted no time increasing that advantage. Brubaker set up Paige Garner for a score with 9:05 to go in the first quarter.

“We felt confident, but we definitely couldn’t let it get to our heads,” Brubaker said. “Our coach always tells us that a two-goal lead is the most dangerous. … We needed to keep pushing and doing what we did to get those first two goals.”

After a Cocalico timeout, the pace slowed down somewhat, but the Barons kept the Eagles from getting back in the game. The visitors’ best chance to hit the scoreboard in the first half was a corner early in the second period, but Barons goalie Laci Nelson kicked a low line-drive shot away.

“It wasn’t too much,” Cocalico head coach Kevin Hertzog said of the deficit. “But it made everything much harder.”

Brubaker recorded her third assist with 2:23 left in the half, setting up Mikayla Appel for a 3-0 lead.

The Eagles had two corners in the last minute of the half, but the last one resulted in ball off the left post and out of bounds.

Appel scored her second goal with 8:47 left in the game with an assist by Anna Bosch for the 4-0 final.

“Execution across the field wasn’t really strong,” Hertzog said. “We knew we had to execute, and we didn’t do it. We didn’t catch the ball really well, and we didn’t play well in the circle.”

What made the loss doubly disappointing for Cocalico (10-8-1) was that, unlike the other seven league playoff teams, the Eagles are not sitting in a playoff spot for the District Three tournament. Unless there is an unexpected change in the Class 2A power ratings, Cocalico’s season is over.

Manheim Central had 11 shots on goal and eight corners. Nelson had two saves.

Cocalico had two shots on goal and eight corners. Natalie Brunick made seven saves.

On Sept. 8, Manheim Township defeated Manheim Central 4-0.

“They definitely want to get another shot at Township,” Briggs said. “This time against Township we’ve made some changes at positions. Our defense has to be gritty.”