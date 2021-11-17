When Maryland plays Liberty in an NCAA Division I field hockey semifinal Friday two sets of sisters from Lancaster County high schools will be participating in the game.

Penn Manor grads, Brooke and Emma DeBerdine will suit up for the Terrapins while Manheim Central alums Maddie and Lexi Hosler will dress for the Flames.

Emma DeBerdine, a sophomore midfielder, had an goal in Maryland's win against Virginia in the first round of the NCAA tourney and an assist in the Terps second-round win vs. Syracuse.

Also a midfielder Brooke DeBerdine, a grad student, is a member of the U.S. National women's team.

Liberty beat St. Joseph's in the first round and in the second round topped Rutgers in a game that was decided by penalty strokes. Lexi Hosler, a sophomore midfielder, scored a goal and and scored on her penalty stroke to help the Flames beat the Scarlet Knights.

Maddie Hosler, a senior defender/midfielder has played in every game since arriving on campus and has started each contest the past two seasons.

The winner of the Maryland-Liberty contest will face the Harvard-Northwestern winner in the final Sunday,

The NCAA Field Hockey Final Four is being hosted by the University of Michigan.

How to watch

The Friday games, Maryland-Liberty at noon and Harvard-Northwestern at 3 p.m., will be televised on ESPN+.

Sunday's final, which is at 2 p.m., will be aired on ESPNU.