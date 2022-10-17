PALMYRA — It’s playoff time, and for Manheim Township field hockey, that means expectations are changing.

Head coach Jess Shellenberger and the Blue Streaks still look for success and victory, but now winning by skill and talent alone is not enough.

“They should understand how to make decisions under pressure now,” Shellenberger said. “Most situations are ones we have seen before. If we are going to pressure outside or in the middle, the decisions we make should be right 90% of the time.”

On Monday afternoon, Manheim Township started making more and more correct decisions as the Lancaster-Lebanon League quarterfinals wore on, and posted a 3-0 win over Annville-Cleona at the In the Net sports complex.

The Blue Streaks (15-4), co-champions of Section One with Penn Manor and the second seed from the section, will play Manheim Central at 7 Tuesday night at Donegal in the semifinals. The Barons beat Cocalico 4-0 in another quarterfinal Monday.

The Dutchmen (13-5), the Section Four champs, played evenly with the Blue Streaks through a scoreless first period, generating three corners and three shots on goal. But they would not have either again until the fourth period. Still, it was a more competitive contest than when the two squads met in last year’s quarterfinals.

“Their couple of goals came on rebounds that we missed,” A-C head coach Carrie Gingrich said. “It’s Manheim Township, the Section One champs. This was a big improvement. We played better this time.”

Still, the Blue Streaks knew they could be playing better if they want to grab the first league title in program history later this week.

“They’re still obviously some nerves,” Shellenberger said. “We’re a program still trying to win a (postseason) championship.”

It was actually a decision by Brooke Weaver that helped Manheim Township break through in the second quarter. On the Blue Streaks’ second corner of the game, she received the insert pass from Rhylee Givens but mishandled it at first. But she had enough control to continue the play and improvise.

“I kind of mis-trapped it,” Weaver said. “The corner we called fell apart. I dribbled and beat the defender.”

Weaver’s shot into the lower right of the net put Manheim Township up 1-0 with 8:37 left in the second quarter.

Weaver added a second goal on a rebound with 1:23 remaining in the half.

“I think we were settling in and being more comfortable,” Shellenberger said of the second quarter, in which Manheim Township controlled the flow of play with five corners and five shots on net.

After a relatively uneventful third period, Manheim Township added an insurance goal with 9:06 left in the fourth, with Weaver assisting Nia Mountis.

Blue Streaks goalie Zoe Caloviras made eight saves in the shutout. She preserved the clean sheet with six minutes left in the game when she came out of the goal mouth to stop a breakaway by Grace Francis. Otherwise, the best opportunity the Dutchmen had to get on the scoreboard was a corner in the first quarter, when a shot was tipped wide left of the net.

Manheim Township finished with 10 shots on goal and 11 corners.

The Dutchmen had eight shots on goal and two corners. Ava Wentling made seven stops in goal.

In Monday night’s other quarterfinal games:

Penn Manor 8, Lancaster Mennonite 0

The Comets got two goals each from Liz Bustillo and Tristan Groff on Monday night — four of six first-half tallies — and rolled into Tuesday night’s semifinal round.

Penn Manor, the top seed out of Section One, will face Section Three champ Garden Spot in a 5 p.m. start at Donegal.

Bustillo got the party rolling by scoring the Comets’ first two goals, with 11:53 and 7:44 left in the first quarter, respectively. The first came on a feed by Liv Cox, while the second was unassisted.

Groff hit both of hers in the second quarter, scoring with 9:46 and 7:11 left in the half, both unassisted. She also had an assist of her own on the night, feeding Annie Bibus with 10:53 left in the first half.

The Comets, who had 18 corners and 17 shots on the night, also got goals from Grace Gerner, Chloe Hook and Joelle Kroesen in the game.

Garden Spot 2, Elizabethtown 1

The Section Three champion Spartans got all the offense they needed Monday off the stick of Lauren Horning.

The senior opened the scoring by beating Bears goalie Sydney Pope (nine saves) at 6:50 of the first quarter on an assist by junior Karis Mininger.

She added an insurance goal at 6:39 of the third quarter with the helper from senior Melanie Esh.

Elizabethtown, the second seed from Section Two, got a goal at 7:18 of the final period as sophomore Piper Patrick, unassisted, sent a ball past Spot keeper Kacey Miller (four saves).

The Spartans finished with eight corners and 11 shots to the Bears’ eight corners and five shots.