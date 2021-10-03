Although she admits to preferring lacrosse, Manheim Township goalkeeper Maddie Eckert is making a name for herself in field hockey as well, much to the delight of Blue Streaks coach Samantha Spanos.

The junior has been a standout this season for Township, having allowed only 10 goals in 12 games played, and helping the Streaks to an 8-4 record, 5-2 in Section One of the Lancaster-Lebanon League, one-half game behind Penn Manor for first place.

On Wednesday, Eckert limited Penn Manor to one goal and that came off a rebound after she made a terrific save. She also made several quality stops, including thwarting a breakaway in the first half, despite falling to the Comets, 1-0.

Eckert followed that effort by blanking Warwick on Friday, her third shutout of the season as her save percentage climbed to 88.8%.

“She’s very athletic,” Spanos said of her 5-foot-10 stopper. “We recruited her from the lacrosse team in need of a goalie.”

“I think I just took the scrappiness of my play in lacrosse into field hockey and I think it is working,” Eckert said.

Still, Eckert has come a long way in two years and she has the perfect approach for a keeper in any sport.

“It’s always a game against myself,” she said. “When you are in the field you are working with your teammates. When you are in the goal it’s always my save percentage, my clear percentage.

“It’s always getting better than what I’ve done in past games. It’s a competition to myself rather than against a team on the field. That’s a huge part of it and I love it.”

Obviously, there were adjustments from lacrosse to field hockey, which Eckert has handled tremendously.

“I have been a lacrosse goalie for much longer,” she said. “It is a completely different position in comparison. I learned when I got here (for field hockey) that I wasn’t supposed to use my stick as much, which is completely different.”

Of course, Eckert joked that she wouldn’t mind if the field hockey stick came with a big lacrosse-style basket on the end. While she said she wished she had the field hockey leg pads in lacrosse, Spanos was quick to retort that Eckert didn’t care — she doesn’t mind the bumps and bruises.

Bucks with the upset in tight Section One

Lost in the football shuffle of Friday night was a Section One tilt between first place Penn Manor and Conestoga Valley. Ellie Hershey’s goal midway in the fourth quarter held up as the Buckskins pulled off the surprise 1-0 victory.

While the Comets maintain sole possession of first in the section, nothing is guaranteed as five of the six teams have .500 or better league marks. Only two games separate Penn Manor (6-2 league, 11-2 overall), Township (5-2, 8-4), Warwick (4-4, 6-5), Hempfield (4-4, 6-6-1) and Conestoga Valley (4-4, 6-7).

Big games this week

The week kicks off with a Section Two showdown of Manheim Central at Ephrata. On Wednesday, Warwick will host Penn Manor in Section One.

Field hockey fodder

Section Three looks like it will be a scramble the rest of the way with Garden Spot and Annville-Cleona tied for first with identical 6-1 league and 9-2 overall records. High-flying Elco is only a game and a half back.

At 6-1 in the league, 7-4 overall, Donegal has a grip on Section Two, but it’s not that strong a hold as Ephrata (5-3, 9-3), Manheim Central (5-3, 7-6) and Lampeter-Strasburg (4-4, 4-8) are not far off.

With a two-and-a-half-game lead on Lancaster Catholic, Lancaster Mennonite (7-0, 12-0) seems poised to take Section Four. The Blazers lead the LL with 57 goals scored, following Friday’s eight-goal performance.

Mennonite has six players with at least six goals this season, led by senior Maya Habacivch, who has 13 goals through Friday.

Mikaela Conran of Elizabethtown and Elco’s Jessica Seidel lead the L-L with 14 goals entering the weekend.