Leanna Strouse doesn’t ever remember scoring three goals in a field hockey game prior to Wednesday night.

Of course, not only did the only senior on the Warwick squad score three times, but she also notched a natural hat trick — netting the first three goals of the game — to propel the Warriors to a big lead.

Warwick then held off a furious late Lampeter-Strasburg rally for a 4-2 nonleague victory.

Strouse scored twice in a 47-second span of the first quarter, both on terrific tip-ins, one off a Lauren Leister feed and the other from Faith Bollinger.

“The balls that were passed to me were amazing. They were perfect,” Strouse said.

Warriors coach Bob Derr wasn’t surprised that Strouse credited her teammates.

“She’s a good kid. She’s the only senior on the team and she is very humble. It’s hard to get her excited,” he said.

Adalyn Zimmerman fed Strouse for the hat trick 28 seconds into the second period, which gave the Warriors a 3-0 lead they took into the half.

“I was so shocked. That’s the first time that’s ever happened to me. I was like, ‘Wow!’” Strouse said.

Keeper Brooke Zuber, who had eight saves for Lampeter-Strasburg, made back-to-back stops off a Warwick corner.

Defender Maggie Swarr followed by pulling a Warriors shot off the goal line for a save, but Zimmerman pounced on the rebound and shot it home a mere 40 seconds after halftime for a 4-0 lead.

However, the Pioneers didn’t crumble. In fact, they came out flying in the fourth.

Tori Heiserman put Lampeter-Strasburg on the board 68 seconds into the final stanza off a pass from Rowan Kimmel.

Then Keiva Middleton blasted home a Marissa Rice feed off a corner, cutting the Warriors’ lead in half with 6:08 left to play.

Warwick keeper Paige Sheppard made a nice save with 3:30 remaining and Warriors defender Mei Mei McGrath blocked the ensuing corner, preserving the lead.

When the Pioneers pressured Warwick in the first half, the tenacious McGrath continuously kept the L-S at bay.

“It’s amazing. She is always in the right spot and always has perfect passes. I have to go up against her in practice,” Strouse said of McGrath.

Derr liked his team’s game as a whole.

“The thing is we scored four and I think there were two others we could have had and didn’t finish them,” he said. “They played nice. I am impressed. We’ve been struggling, but today was a good day.”

On the other bench, Pioneers coach Katrina Swarr was pleased with her team’s effort after being down big.

“Those are the wins you walk away with,” she said. “We battled back. We were calling corners all night, we were missing corners and when they did that corner it couldn’t have been more beautiful.

“We did start connecting. We are still trying to figure out who is playing where. We made some changes mid-game and that seemed to work out for us in the second half, particularly in the fourth quarter.”