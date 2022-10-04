Lampeter-Strasburg and Elizabethtown had a raucous Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two field hockey game in the rain Tuesday night.

Six goals, 24 shots, 14 corners, and four cards for good measure.

But the Pioneers and Bears will remember this game for one whistle.

With the score tied 2-2, L-S’s Lyndi Wall played the ball downfield toward the Elizabethtown net. The ball passed by teammate Tori Heiserman — where exactly Heiserman was and what she was able to do with the ball became a point of contention — and ultimately rolled into the net. Bears goalie Sydney Pope let the ball roll by her, apparently believing it had never been touched in the scoring circle.

But what appeared to be a harmless ball out of bounds was whistled as a goal. The official ruled that Heiserman did touch the ball with her stick, and was inside the scoring circle at the time. That goal put the Pioneers (4-3 L-L, 7-7 overall) ahead 3-2 with 6:49 left in regulation, and set them up for a 4-2 victory.

“The goalie didn’t think we touched it in the circle,” L-S head coach Katrina Swarr said. “It breaks my heart for her because she’s such a good goalie.”

The referees explained their call to the Elizabethtown coaches in the stoppage after the score, but any protests were dismissed.

While the legitimacy of the go-ahead goal may have been debated, it certainly came during a stretch where the Pioneers were controlling play. L-S scored three goals in a four-minute stretch.

Down 2-1, Maggie Swarr tipped a high shot into the cage to tie the game with 7:10 left in regulation. Wall assisted.

After the controversial goal put L-S ahead, Kara Scranton scored an insurance goal on a corner play, assisted by Heiserman, with 3:16 to go.

Scranton had preserved a scoreless tie in the first half with a defensive save behind goalie Brooke Zuber, just a minute after Zuber made a left-handed save of a high shot by Mikaela Condran.

L-S had the better of the play early with five corners in the first period, but did not score in the opening quarter.

“It’s their decisions,” Swarr said. “In the first quarter, they just hesitated. Later, they decided it’s going to happen. It was the same plays and the same corners.”

The Pioneers scored their first goal with 37 seconds left in the half, with Wall assisting Heiserman. Taking a 1-0 lead by intermission was even more impressive considering L-S was short-handed two players for two minutes because of a green card and a yellow card, and in fact were still one player down when Heiserman scored.

Down 1-0, Elizabethtown (4-3, 9-5) had the better of the play throughout the third quarter. Kendra Griffie scored the equalizer 4:20 into the period with an assist from Condran.

Condran put the Bears ahead 2-1 with 13:12 left in the fourth period with a goal on a corner.

“They were able to connect passes together,” Elizabethtown head coach Becky Brown said of the Bears’ success in the middle of the game. “They have a lot of speed so when they do that, they score.”

Both teams had 12 shots on net. L-S finished with nine corners, while Elizabethtown had five.

Zuber made nine saves. Pope had eight stops.