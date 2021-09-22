It was the Rebecca Lane Show on Wednesday, as Lancaster Mennonite hosted Eastern York in a nonleague field hockey matchup.

The Blazers senior got it going early by assisting on her team’s first four scores. Lane then added a goal herself, helping Lancaster Mennonite score an 8-1 victory.

Blazers coach Karisten Buckwalter said that Lane put on a clinic, using her speed to get around the Golden Knights’ defenders and stick skills to pass the ball near the cage.

“She would run the clinic,” Buckwalter said. “Becca, since her freshman year, has gotten stronger and stronger and more comfortable there. You can tell. She knows how to read the game, she knows how to read what the play is and what she is being given. And she did it tonight.”

Five and a half minutes had been played when Lane zipped around the defense, penetrated the scoring area and found Hailey Nelson for the opening goal.

Only 73 seconds later she did it again, this time sliding an even better pass to Nelson, who quickly made it 2-0.

With a little more than two minutes to play in the opening quarter, Lane again marched around the right side and passed to Ellie Lefever, who smashed home the third goal.

Lane said she didn’t recall a game in which she assisted on the first four goals.

“I think it’s easy on turf to go really fast and having teammates around me, talking to me, I can figure out where they are and pass to them,” she said. “I am trying to focus on the ball so having them tell me where they are is super helpful.”

Nelson said her job was easy. She just had to get open and let Lane know it.

“I am thinking how can I get open for her. Should I go through, should I go flat,” Nelson added. “I’m talking to her, letting her know where I am while trying to read the defense to get open for her. You’ve got to be ready for anything.”

Only 1:26 into the second quarter, Lane zipped along the right side and found Maya Habacivch for a score.

Eastern got on the board off a penalty corner, but Lane’s breakaway goal with four minutes left in the half made it 5-1 at the break, effectively putting the game away.

“We came out super strong, which I think was really helpful, especially against a team we didn’t know that much about,” Lane said.

“We were able to come out super fast, which helped our confidence at the beginning. But we still had to contain ourselves.”

Mennonite improved to 8-0 on the season.

“We had a tough game on Monday and I think the girls were ready to be back on our turf ready to play our passing game again,” Buckwalter said. “They came out wanting to find those stick-to-stick passes.”

Knights goalkeeper Kendall Felix still made 11 saves, some outstanding ones, as the Blazers out-shot Eastern 19-1.

“Historically they have been good and last year they had Kelsey Felix, a nationally ranked keeper,” Buckwalter said of Eastern. “Her sister was the goalie tonight and you could tell it runs in the family. She played a great game.

“Our girls had to be ready for it. If we didn’t play a passing game it would have been a different story.”

Nelson, Habacivch and Lefever all scored twice for the Blazers.