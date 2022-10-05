If Lancaster Mennonite was going to keep a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four title on its to-do list for this field hockey season, the Blazers needed to keep the past from repeating itself.

A few weeks ago, the Blazers dropped a 4-3 decision to section front-runner Annville-Cleona.

And while they did, in fact, repeat the number of goals they scored, Lancaster Mennonite kept the Dutchmen in check on Wednesday night in a 3-0 victory, tying the two squads atop the standings.

“There wasn’t much new strategy,” Lancaster Mennonite head coach Emily Lehman said. “The girls were prepared today. They were excited because they knew what this game meant for the section title and for our season.”

The Blazers (5-1 L-L, 10-3-1 overall) scored unassisted goals in the first and second periods to take the lead. Rachel Lane scored with 4:38 left in the opening quarter, and Hailey Nelson picked up a tally 12:27 before halftime.

“We just made a couple mistakes inside the circle,” A-C head coach Carrie Gingrich said. “We left them unmarked on the first two goals.”

The Dutchmen (5-1, 11-4) were generating some chances of their own, but never quite solved Blazers goalie Ava Glick.

“We actually didn’t play that bad,” Gingrich said. “We had more shots tonight than when we beat them.”

A-C had just five shots on goal in their win over the Blazers. On Wednesday, they had seven shots on cage, all stopped by Glick.

The best chance that the Dutchmen had came midway through the third period, right after one of Glick’s saves. Danika Setlock had control on the ball inside the 25 and dribbled into the right side of the circle, and her shot was just off the right outside of the cage.

Plays like that kept Lehman nervous.

“I usually tell my girls that a 2-0 lead is the most dangerous lead, so not to let up,” Lehman said. “Some teams get more defensive to protect that lead but getting the third goal is big for us.”

That third goal was provided by Nelson, who scored on an assist from Ellie LeFever with 13:51 left in the fourth quarter.

“We did add an extra defender back there, but that was more because of sickness that we had on the team, and they were not able to play all the positions,” Gingrich said of the adjustments the Dutchmen tried to make. “It wasn’t so much because we were behind.”

Lancaster Mennonite finished with nine shots on goal and three corners.

A-C had four corners. Dutchmen goalie Ava Glick made six saves.

If Mennonite and A-C finish the season tied for first, they would be considered co-champions, but the top seed for the L-L playoffs would come down to district power ratings because the teams have split their two games.

Regardless of the playoff scenarios, Lehman said she wanted to see more of Wednesday’s style of play in the remainder of the season.

“I want them to continue to play our game from the start,” Lehman said. “Tonight, we came out strong and played that way for a full four quarters.”