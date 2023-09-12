Everything seemed to be pointing to an easy fourth win in four tries for the Lancaster Country Day field hockey team Tuesday afternoon.

Leading 4-1 with under five minutes to go against Octorara, there was little to stop the Cougars.

Ultimately, Lancaster Country Day did remain unbeaten, but not before being forced to sweat from more than the nearly 90-degree sunlight.

The Braves scored twice in the last 4:15 of the game to make it a dramatic finish, but the Cougars held on for a 4-3 victory in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Sections Three-Four crossover game at Country Day.

Lancaster Country Day (4-0, 1-0 L-L Section Three) built a big lead with two goals apiece by Margaret Heim and Anna Fisher.

“We have all returnees on that front line, so we are making good connections,” Lancaster County Day head coach Betsy Heim said. “And we have speed. That has contributed to our success.”

But in the final minutes, the field seemed to tilt the Braves’ way. GiAnna Lambert, who had assisted on Octorara’s early goal, scored an unassisted tally with 4:15 to play to make it 4-2.

With 2:02 remaining, Alissa Matys scored on a rebound from Lambert’s shot to get the visitors within one goal.

Nothing helps running out the clock like getting another goal of your own, though, and the Cougars nearly did that. They earned a penalty stroke with 1:17 on the clock, but Heim’s attempt was stopped by the leg pads of Sydney Simmonds.

Octorara (3-2, 0-1 Section Four) did get the ball down the field again in the last minute, and even into the circle, but it was never touched by an offensive stick once there.

“I think they were in a head block,” Octorara head coach Christina Ruth said of the Braves’ 55-minute scoring struggle compared to their five-minute surge. “They were struggling with something internally. Then they worked well together and they found that at the end of the game.”

Heim scored the first goal on the game’s first corner. Fisher received the insert pass and made what looked like a pass to herself first before setting up Heim. That made it 1-0 just 4:59 into the game.

The Braves tied it 1-1 when Campbell King scored with an assist by Lambert.

The Cougars took the lead for good on a corner that extended past the first-period buzzer. This time, Fisher scored with an assist from Heim.

It did not take Fisher long to get a second tally, scoring with an assist from Sophie Hartman with 13:35 left in the second quarter. That put the home team up 3-1.

Midway through the third period, Octorara had one of its most prolonged attacks. The Braves generated four shots on goal in about 30 seconds. Cougar goalie Caroline Lang stopped the first three and the fourth was swept away by Lilli King.

With 4:06 left in the third period, Heim scored her second goal, courtesy of a left-to-right crossing pass by Cara Costello.

“We’ve done a real good job of learning where each other is and getting those passes off,” the younger Heim said.

The shot totals were almost even, with Lancaster Country Day putting 16 shots on net to 15 for Octorara. But the corners were more favorable for the Cougars, who had a 10-3 advantage there.

Lang had 11 saves, while Simmonds stopped 12 shots.