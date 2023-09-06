Warwick’s team speed was the difference in a 5-0 victory at Lampeter-Strasburg in nonleague field hockey Tuesday night.

A combination of the heat wave and the L-S defense did keep the Warriors (2-0) off the board in the first quarter, but Warwick eventually outran the host team to score five times in the last 40 minutes of the contest.

“I feel like we needed more time to get into our groove,” said junior Bree Zoccolo, who scored twice and had two assists. “When we’re not in our groove, we get a little sloppy, but when we are clicking as team, we’re using our speed, passing quickly and always talking.”

Zoccolo set up Aspen Grube for the game’s first goal with 9:10 left in the second period, with Grube pushing a crossing pass across the goal line.

Maira Kercher scored an unassisted goal on an extended corner play with 1:04 left in the half to make it 2-0 at intermission.

Meanwhile, the Pioneers (1-1) had a consistent offense going only in the opening five minutes. They had their lone corner 90 seconds into the game and came closest to a shot on net in that sequence, but the ball rolled wide of the goal cage and Warwick netminder Taryn Toburen.

L-S made a few other forays down the field, but never again had any sustained attack against the Warriors.

“We hustled to every ball,” L-S head coach Sammi Snyder said. “We played the plan that we practiced. Warwick is fast, so we controlled what we could.”

L-S would be on its heels again most of the second half. Zoccolo scored with 8:03 left in the third period, assisted by Taylo Hess.

With 1:51 remaining in the third, Zoccolo again assisted Grube to make it 4-0. That goal came after a shot came back into play off the right post.

Zoccolo provided the last goal with a reverse stick with 2:44 left in the fourth quarter. Her four-point performance came on the hot artificial turf, despite what she described after the game as “these big, baggy, black jerseys.”

Regardless of wearing the darker road jerseys in 90-plus-degree weather, Warwick finished with 21 shots on goal and eight corners.

“Once we got rolling, we were fine,” Warwick head coach Ron Stief said. “L-S did well early holding us up.”

Pioneer goalie Kelsey McTaggert made 15 saves, including two while lying on her side in the first half while the game was still within a one-goal difference. Kiera Knapp also provided a defensive save during a Warwick corner with the score 1-0.

Both coaches said they had things to work on as they eye section play.

“We need to move the ball a little quicker,” Stief said. “We’re a fast team, but we don’t always see it because we’re sloppy.”

Meanwhile, the Pioneers will be looking to improve their transition game.

“Between the 30 and the 30,” Snyder said. “We need to stop the ball faster on the defensive transition. Then we need to outlet the ball faster on the offensive transition.”