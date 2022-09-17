As the field hockey season gets into league play and close to the middle of the regular season, different teams and players have different goals.

Some teams already look like section champions and district playoff contenders. Others hope to improve on last year’s records. Some players are well on pace for double-digit scoring, while others look forward to starting every game of the year.

Ellie Hershey’s first goal for this fall was just to get back on the field.

Hershey, a senior at Conestoga Valley, had open heart surgery last spring, making that goal anything but a certainty.

“I was running in a track meet and blacked out,” Hershey said.

Doctors found a cyst on Hershey’s heart. It was benign, but it was reducing the amount of blood circulating through her body. In April, Hershey had surgery meant to remove the cyst, but her doctors found that all they could do was push the cyst down, allowing the blood to flow properly again.

“The first two weeks were horrible,” Hershey said. “There was so much pain. It took three months for me to recover.”

It may have been three months during which Hershey could not participate in athletics, but she was able to use that time to support her Buckskin teammates.

“She’s always been a team leader,” Conestoga Valley head coach Kelly Dearolf said. “She showed up a every practice and Nook League game even before she was cleared.”

Hershey was cleared to play in July.

“It was devastating to not be on the field with my teammates,” Hershey said. “They’re literally my best friends and family. They celebrated with me when I was first cleared, and again for my first game back.”

Though Hershey is now back on the field and has shown no signs of trouble this fall, it is still a balancing act for Dearolf to know how much to play her each day.

“She would play, in her sophomore and junior years, every game all game,” Dearolf said. “When she came into practice (this season) she hadn’t run or done cardio. She was cleared but you just didn’t know how long she could play at a time. When she looks tired, we get someone to sub in for her. But she was told by her surgeon that she needs that exercise for her heart to grow stronger, so we don’t want to hold her back, either.”

Buckskins attacking the net

Conestoga Valley has been one of the area’s top-scoring teams in the first half of the season. The Buckskins have four of the top 10 scorers in the Lancaster-Lebanon League: Alaina Culbert (seven goals, nine assists entering the weekend), Mikyla Rineer (nine goals, three assists), Jamie Handwerger (nine goals) and Sophia Livingston (six goals, two assists).

“Conestoga Valley field hockey wasn’t always known as a big scoring team,” Dearolf said. “We’ve been known for keeping the ball out of the cage. I was pleasantly surprised to have us average four or five goals a game. We have a lot of speed in our forwards.”

Almond takes reins at Northern Lebanon

Warwick alum Noelle Almond is guiding Northern Lebanon as a first-year head coach. Progress has been slow for the Vikings early, but they still have not faced a Section Four opponent.

“I’m really looking forward to those games,” Almond said. “We played Octorara, who’s Section Three, but a comparable size to Section Four, and I was encouraged to tie with them.”

Almond graduated from Warwick in 2015 and played one year of college hockey at Lock Haven and another at Shippensburg. She always hoped to get back into the sport, but her profession got in the way for a few years.

“I work as a physical therapist assistant. My first job didn’t give me time to here. I got a new job, and I had the availability and opportunity to be head coach.”

In addition to adjusting to a new head coach, the Vikings are also adjusting to a new turf field.

“I think we are adjusting well,” Almond said. “With a new coach and new players, there are changes with a new style of play. I’m seeing improvement. And with a turf field after playing on grass, there has to be an adjustment.”

