Penn Manor won its fifth Lancaster-Lebanon League field hockey championship in six years and third in a row on Thursday night, beating Manheim Township 2-1 win.

Though an early goal by Grace Gerner and the winner by Tristan Groff with 1:06 left in the game stood out as highlights, the game had a few odd moments not usually seen on the field hockey pitch.

Both goalies — Adeline Arkhurst of the Comets and Zoe Caloviras of the Blue Streaks — had odd plays put them in difficult situations. Each was letting a ball played from midfield roll through the scoring circle, apparently safe because no offensive player was in the area to make the necessary touch. But in each case, instead of going harmlessly out of bounds, the ball hit the post and ricocheted back into the circle, where opposing forwards were closing the gap. But to each goalie’s credit, neither took the play for granted and were able to clear the ball before the offense garnered a shot.

Another odd play that briefly stopped the contest came early in the second period, when the ball was at about shoulder height near the Manheim Township defensive circle. A Penn Manor forward hit it with her stick, and the ball shattered into several pieces. The shards did not hit anyone, but the pieces had to be collected before play could resume.

On her Twitter feed, Penn Manor athletic trainer Kelly McNeal shared pictures of the ball, both shattered and after she reassembled it.

Penn Manor will have a little extra time to enjoy its league title victory, as the Comets earned a first-round bye in the District Three Class 3A tournament. They will host the winner of No. 7 Cumberland Valley and No. 10 Red Lion in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

“We need to remember how this moment feels and use that as fire pushing forward,” Penn Manor head coach Rachel Suter said after her team’s league championship victory.

L-L in District Three

Strictly speaking, there’s no reason Lancaster-Lebanon League teams have to run into each other in the District Three tournament; nonetheless, many often do. To wit, there are three all-L-L matchups in Wednesday’s opening round alone.

In Class 2A, No. 8 Ephrata will host No. 9 Garden Spot at 7 p.m. On the other side of the bracket, No. 7 Manheim Central will host No. 10 Elizabethtown, also at 7.

In Class 1A, the top two teams in L-L Section Four will meet, as No. 7 Annville-Cleona will face No. 10 Lancaster Mennonite. That contest will be at 4 p.m. at Palmyra High School.

The last time the Dutchmen played, they dropped a 3-0 decision to Manheim Township in the L-L quarterfinals. But head coach Carrie Gingrich felt that just playing in that contest was a good warmup for the district tournament.

“This is going to get us going,” Gingrich said. “This is like playing the top (Class A) teams like Oley Valley and Greenwood. If we want to win a championship, we have to play games like this.”

Other first-round contests involving L-L teams are:

Class 3A: No. 13 Gov. Mifflin at No. 4 Manheim Township, 4 p.m.; No. 9 Warwick at No. 8 Dallastown, 7 p.m.

Class 2A: No. 11 Conestoga Valley at No. 6 Twin Valley, 4 p.m.; No. 13 Lampeter-Strasburg at No. 4 Mechanicsburg.

Class 1A: No. 14 Elco vs No. 3 Greenwood at West Perry, 5:30 p.m.