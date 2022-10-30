Being a playoff team means something.

Being a state playoff team means even more.

Not sure if that’s true? Ask someone who’s been through each situation in the past two years.

Manheim Township punched its ticket to the PIAA Class 3A field hockey tournament on Saturday with a 3-2 win over State College in the District Three quarterfinals. Senior back Elle Commerce scored the deciding goal with 45 seconds left.

A year ago, the Blue Streaks were in the District Three tournament, but were denied further advancement in a shootout loss to State College.

“Both years, we worked hard and definitely wanted it,” said Commerce, the Manheim Township Homecoming Queen, incidentally. “Last year, losing to State College in a shootout was disappointing. We have a great culture and a great coach, and now we’re getting better shots. That’s what it’s about, getting it in the net.”

That coach is Jess Shellenberger, in her first year with the Blue Streaks after building Donegal from a good program to a two-time state champion. She’s seen the difference between district qualifiers and state qualifiers over the years.

“You’ve got to win close games and meaningful games,” Shellenberger said. “Manheim Township hasn’t been to states since 2017. That’s pressure alone, to be in the top four of one of the top districts in the state.”

The Blue Streaks – along with fellow Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One co-champ Penn Manor – are guaranteed at least three more games: the district semifinal, either a district final or consolation game, and the opening round of states.

For Commerce, these next three games will be about attitude just as much as talent and strategy.

“In practice, I want to see everyone working hard,” Commerce said. “I want to see great connections with teammates, laughter, smiles and great culture.”

Manheim Township will travel to Wilson on Wednesday for the semifinal, while Penn Manor will host Lower Dauphin in the other.

Late night in Manheim

In five years of coaching at Manheim Central, Morgan Briggs and the Barons had never been involved in a double overtime game. In Wednesday’s opening round of the District Three Class 2A tournament, they all went far beyond that limit.

The Barons went through 80 minutes of scoreless play – regulation and two OTs – with Elizabethtown before going to a shootout. Because the format for breaking ties after two extra sessions had changed in recent years, many players and fans did not know what was coming next.

Formerly, each team would attempt five penalty strokes, and if that did not result in a winner, each team took one stroke each until one team converted and the other did not.

Now, strokes are no longer taken to break ties, but rather one vs. ones between an offensive player and the goalie. The ball starts at the 25-yard line, with the offensive player having eight seconds to score.

This newer approach eventually became very familiar to the crowd at Manheim Central, as there would be 34 taken before a goal by Anna Bosch and a save by Laci Nelson gave the Barons a 3-2 decision after 17 rounds of the shootout at about 9:30 p.m.

After a quarterfinal loss to Hershey, Manheim Central is in the Class 2A consolations looking for a state berth. Ephrata, having beaten Garden Spot in the first round before falling to Palmyra in the quarters, is in the same situation.