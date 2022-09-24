Many lives are touched by tragedy. When the mourning ends, some are able to do something about the tragedy.

Cedar Crest head coach Alicia Arnold and her Falcon team are doing just that.

Arnold, who was a standout player at Lebanon Valley College, lost her husband, Pennsylvania state Sen. Dave Arnold, to brain cancer in January 2021. On Monday, Sept. 26, Cedar Crest will hold a Gray-Out Night to raise funds for brain tumor research at the Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

“My husband was diagnosed in 2019,” Arnold said. “In 2020, it returned, but that season he didn’t miss a game during his treatment. He told his doctor he needed to be there for his daughter to support her.”

Reese Arnold is still on the Falcon field hockey team, playing as a defender in her junior year. Dave Arnold also coached Reese in softball, among several other Falcons who play both sports.

“Dave had many daughters, we would say,” Arnold said. “And it wasn’t just the girls at Cedar Crest. He coached one of Donegal’s players, Natalie Caldwell. She and her family were by our side through it all.”

Appropriately, the opponent on the Grey Out night will be Donegal in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two matchup. The game will start at 7 p.m. at the Cedar Crest stadium. The event will include one of Dave Arnold’s doctors speaking about brain cancer awareness before the game.

Falcons hanging in there

Meanwhile, on the field, the scoreboard has not been kind to Cedar Crest. The Falcons are 2-7 after dropping a 2-1 decision to Ephrata on Tuesday.

Still, there have been some highlights along the way, including Danielle Schroll putting herself among the top scorers in the league with nine goals and three assists.

But Alicia Arnold is not measuring the season by wins or goals alone.

“We’ve been working on changing the culture of Cedar Crest field hockey.” she said. “And that makes each loss hurt more because we are getting close to being there.”

Changing the culture means trusting the system of the second-year head coach and improving in the intangibles that do not appear on score sheets.

“Our speed on the ball has improved,” Arnold said. “Our passing skills have improved. I see some of our younger players being more confident.”

Ephrata staying in the mix

Ephrata won the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two title last season, but the Mountaineers’ attempt to repeat took a hit when they lost 3-0 to Manheim Central in their first section contest. But a 2-1 victory over Cedar Crest on Tuesday kept them in the mix early.

“I think it would be silly to say I’m unhappy, since we’re 7-1,” Ephrata head coach Joy Rice said after the Cedar Crest win (Ephrata is now 8-1 after defeating Donegal 2-0 on Thursday). “We’re a young team. … Most of our players didn’t play last year in high school. I feel the pressure (of being defending champion), but I don’t know that they do because they didn’t experience that. They’re skilled, we just have to keep them focused on the same thing.”

Ephrata goalie Hannah Popolis is leading Section Two goalies with an .890 save percentage, having allowed just four goals this season.

Standings confusion

This season, the L-L scheduled several crossover games, pitting Section One teams against Section Two teams, and the same between Sections Three and Four. However, unlike some other sports that have used crossover schedules, field hockey crossovers do not count toward a team’s section record.

So, no matter what fans may see on some Max Preps team pages, no team should yet have more than four section matches.