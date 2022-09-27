Manheim Township’s defense needed to be at its best on Monday night, and at the moment that the Blue Streaks needed her most, Grace Clawson was at her best, too.

Manheim Township defeated Warwick 1-0 in Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One field hockey, and the one-goal differential came down to a defensive save by the sophomore back.

The Warriors earned a corner as the third-period clock ran under a minute, and for the only time in the game, they were able to push a shot by Blue Streaks goalie Zoe Caloviras. But Clawson was able to stop it with her stick and clear it out of danger.

“I try to take a deep breath and remind myself that all I have to focus on is the ball,” Clawson said of her mindset for defensive corners. “I just have to make sure the ball doesn’t get by me.”

Warwick generated more attack time in the fourth period, and one last corner in the final minute of the game, but that chance fizzled as the insert pass rolled harmlessly through the circle and toward midfield.

“We were starting to get a little flustered,” Clawson said. “When we stopped focusing on what they were doing and started focusing on what we should do, we had better possession.”

“We’ve been battle-tested,” Manheim Township head coach Jess Shellenberger said. “We’ve played one of the hardest non-league schedules in District Three. One thing we’ve talked about the whole way through is having grit. With that goal line stand and Grace Clawson making a defensive save, they showed grit tonight.”

Manheim Township (3-0 L-L, 8-3 overall) had nearly all the offensive pressure in the first half, earning eight corners. But they were held off the scoreboard for the first 26 minutes, due in part to a defensive save by Julia Barto midway through the first period.

With 3:08 left in the second, however, Elle Commerce scored on a rebound during Manheim Township’s eighth corner to put the visitors up for good.

Meanwhile, Warwick (2-2, 6-3) did not generate a shot on net until the third period.

“We could have done better creating a smarter attack,” Warwick head coach Amanda Misselhorn said. “(Township’s) defense played strong tonight and we kept passing into them.”

Still, Warwick held strong for most of the game, even when Manheim Township was pressuring around the net. In the middle of the third, the Blue Streaks had back-to-back corners followed by a 25-yard hit, but Warriors goalie Paige Sheppard made a diving stop of the only shot that was taken.

“Paige had a really good game tonight,” Misselhorn said. “Ally (Sheppard) and Hailee (Adams), our left side, had one of its best games tonight.”

The Blue Streaks finished with 12 corners and eight shots on goal. Caloviras had one save.

Warwick had three corners and two shots on goal. Sheppard made six saves in net.

The Manheim Township victory sets up a key section contest on Wednesday, when the Blue Streaks host Penn Manor. The Comets, who had already beat Warwick in overtime last week, beat Conestoga Valley 2-1 in overtime on Monday to also stay unbeaten in section play.