Even though she now teaches at Manheim Township, Karisten Buckwalter remains a Blazer at heart.

It makes sense, considering the success the Lancaster Mennonite field hockey coach has had over her five years at the helm of her alma mater.

Asked if she likes where her program is, Buckwalter answered emphatically, “Yes!”

From only having eight players signed up when she interviewed for the position to winning a section title and reaching the Lancaster-Lebanon League tournament semifinals in 2020, the program has progressed steadily under Buckwalter’s care.

Now comes increased expectations.

“It definitely set the expectations and I think that can be a good thing or something you need to make sure you are careful of,” Buckwalter said of last season’s results and the new season that sets sail this week. “You know there are teams ready to put that target on your back.

“We have the talent and the players. We need to make sure we are mentally ready for every game. At practice we need to say we are not okay with being okay out here because that is not going to fly this year.”

Senior co-captain Maya Habacivch agreed.

“I think as a team we really amped up our expectations for each other and ourselves,” she said. “We are holding ourselves accountable and really looking forward to pushing and getting farther next season.”

Although the Blazers rolled through Section Four record-wise last season, Buckwalter is quick to point out there were plenty of close contests along the way.

“People don’t realize there were some dogfights there,” she said. “We have some strong teams in our section we have to make sure we are looking out for. We have the tools, but we can’t take a breath.”

Lancaster Mennonite only graduated one player from last year’s outstanding squad. In addition to Habacivch, fellow senior co-captain Rebecca Lane returns to the front line, along with Lane’s sister, Rachel.

Midfielder Ellie Lefever is key in transition and defenders Charlize Ganse and Lily Good help anchor the backend.

“A big thing I teach on my team is leadership and I have girls that step up for leadership,” Buckwalter said. “Maya and Becca are two-year captains, which says a lot about who they are and how the team sees them. They are great field players but what I care about more is who they are to the team, to the program. They are great leaders for our team.”

Coming off an outstanding season, the returning talent is ready. Plus, a first-round District Three playoff exit has left some unfinished business for the Blazers.

“(Last year) was really unexpected. We went undefeated and the first time in 13 years we had been section champions,” Habacivch said. “It was something none of us had experienced before and I think we handled it really well.

“This year we are pushing to get past the league semifinals and we were out in the first round of districts, so that was really disappointing.”

“Last year we had a goal of getting to the playoffs and it was going to be a harder stretch because they weren’t taking as many teams,” Buckwalter added. “Now it is, we want to do that again, but you never want it to be the same. You always want something you are reaching further for.”

With the season opening, here are some notes from around the league.

All-State returnees

In all, 16 L-L players earns all-state honors last season, and six of them return in 2021: Cecily Charles was a first-team pick and Riley Robinson a second-teamer for Penn Manor. Comets teammate Caitlyn McGough was honorable mention, as was Ephrata’s Mallory Kline in 3A.

In 2A, Garden Spot’s Erin Gonzalez returns after earning second-team honors and Emma Miller of Donegal is back as an honorable mention.

Filling big shoes

Longtime coach Matt Soto departed Penn Manor after amassing more than 700 wins at the high school level. Rachel Sutter takes over the reins for the Comets, who still figure to be among the area’s elite.

Of course, the rise of teams such as Conestoga Valley and Manheim Township will make things quite interesting in Section One.

Great section races

Section Two could be something to see with Ephrata, Manheim Central and Lampeter-Strasburg all bringing back talent.

In Section Three, expect Garden Spot and Elco to battle it out, especially as teams look forward to playing full seasons.

Falcons look to climb standings

With 11 seniors and several skilled underclassmen back, Cedar Crest hopes to make some noise. After two years as a varsity assistant, First-year head coach Alicia Arnold takes over at the right time.