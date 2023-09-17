There are pains that the fans can see, and there are pains that remain invisible from the stands.

When a field hockey player collides with an opponent, or is hit by a stray stick, the crowd notices.

Jilly DeStephano of Octorara had to come off the field late in the first quarter of the Braves’ game at Lancaster Country Day last Tuesday when a high shot glanced off her thumb. She was treated with ice and back in the game in the second quarter.

That was the pain anyone could see. But DeStephano faces every game, and every day, with a pain that cannot be seen.

When she was 10 years old, DeStephano was diagnosed with mitochondrial disease. There are many variations of the condition, but in DeStephano’s case, it causes her pain and to lose energy at times when there is no outside cause that onlookers would notice.

“The biggest challenge for me is having the energy to do things,” DeStephano said. “When I get tired, I get migraines and my body hurts. It gets hard to hang out with friends.”

This could be seen as a reason to keep her schedule as empty as possible, but DeStephano has opted to take the opposite strategy and play field hockey for Octorara. In her senior year, she is the starting center-back in the Braves’ defense.

“It was a motivation for me,” DeStephano said. “I started playing because it was interesting, and I just continued.”

Her extra effort to get on — and stay on — the field is noticed and appreciated by her fellow Braves.

“When she plays, she plays through pain,” Octorara head coach Christina Ruth said. “It’s things we can’t see but are brutal for her. She still gets defensive save and makes plays with the rest of the defense.”

And DeStephano’s teammates understand when she is experiencing a pain flare that she is doing all she can to get through it and comes out only when there is no other way.

“When I’m feeling tired, they get the water for me, and if I fall down, they get me the ice,” said DeStephano, who is undecided about her college choice.

Locals contributing at Happy Valley

The Penn State field hockey team, ranked 12th in the nation, has a Lancaster County flavor on the field and on the sidelines.

The Nittany Lions’ new head coach this season is Lisa Bervinchak Love, a Penn Manor graduate. Her associate head coach is Laura Gebhart, who played at Donegal and PSU.

Two L-L grads have played for the Nittany Lions this fall. Senior Mackenzie Allessie, from Donegal, has played in all seven of PSU’s games, scoring four goals and picking up two assists. Goalkeeper Lauren Delgado, a graduate student out of Garden Spot, has played in two games thus far. She has logged 30 minutes in goal, with seven saves to her credit and no goals against her.

The Nittany Lions are 4-3 after losing 1-0 in double overtime to Rutgers on Friday. They host Bucknell at noon today.

Scoring leaders

The top 10 scorers in the L-L, as reported by league coaches through Friday.

1. Anna Fisher, Lancaster County Day, 15 goals, 4 assists, 34 points.

2. Mikaela Condran, Elizabethtown, 12 goals, 3 assists, 27 points.

3. Danielle Schroll, Cedar Crest, 10 goals, 6 assist, 26 points.

4 (tie). Margaret Heim, Lancaster Country Day, 7 goals, 4 assists, 20 points; Addie Weiler, Elco, 9 goals, 2 assists, 20 points.

6. Emily Lapp, Conestoga Valley, 8 goals, 3 assists, 19 points.

7. Meredith Noll, Elco, 8 goals, 1 assist, 17 points.

8. Reagan Flory, Elizabethtown, 6 goals, 4 assists, 16 points.

9. Ellie Myers, Cocalico, 7 goals, 1 assist, 15 points.

10. GiAnna Lambert, Octorara, 6 goals, 1 assist, 13 points.