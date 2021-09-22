During Monday’s field hockey practice, Donegal coach Gina Allessie had her team working on two things in particular, reacting to the ball in goal and pouncing on rebounds near the opponents’ cage.

Both of those things played a factor when the Indians hosted Section Two foe Lampeter-Strasburg on Tuesday.

Grace Dickinson jumped on a rebound early for her first varsity goal and goalkeeper CC Emswiler made it stand as Donegal topped the Pioneers 1-0.

Jade Haines took a hard shot that Lampeter-Strasburg keeper Brooke Zuber made a great save on, but the ball came to Dickinson, who opened the scoring less than five minutes into the game.

“We worked on that. I said, (Zuber) is going to make the save and you have got to get low for the rebounds,” Allessie said. “We did that exact drill, and I was proud she got that in. I was happy to see her in front of the pads ready to redirect.”

From there, Emswiler and Zuber took over.

Emswiler made four saves in the fourth quarter and finished with eight stops. She made a save off a penalty corner, then dove to stone the Pioneers’ Ally Raub midway through the final period.

Yet, Emswiler saved her best for last, and it wasn’t even a shot on goal when she kicked out a dangerous crossing pass from Tori Heiserman with 50 seconds remaining to preserve the shutout.

“Some of those I think is all reflexes. If I think about it, I don’t know how I got that ball. You’ve just got to trust your reflexes,” Emswiler said.

“We’ve been really working on her confidence,” Allessie said. “When she is confident in herself she can make a lot of saves and a lot of game-saving saves. Yesterday I was throwing balls at her and I would throw another one at her for her to react to the side. She was stellar back there today.”

The win helped the Indians pull even in the section with Lampeter-Strasburg and Ephrata with 3-1 league records.

Pioneers coach Katrina Swarr liked the pressure and ball control her team showed in the second half, despite being held off the scoreboard.

“We did everything. We put it in the air, we put it on the ground. We had tippers, we had rebounds,” she said. “We did everything, we just couldn’t get it by her.”

Of course, Emswiler, who made two tough saves in a late-second quarter scramble, had her own thoughts on some of the close calls near her net.

“Some of those balls, they were close. You turn around and are like, Hail Mary that went off to the right,” she said.

No one expected a game with only one goal scored, but another close sectional contest is just what was on the coaches’ radar.

“Every game is a big game, and you play to win. I didn’t think it was going to be a one-goal game,” Allessie said. “But we played tough the last 10 minutes and started counter-attacking and getting more corners and shots. I thought we did a nice job stepping in front.”

“I think Section Two is going to be a race to the finish. There is no doubt. Every game is going to be like this,” Swarr said. “If teams make the playoffs, that is going to help them get it going and play strong teams. And the competition is great.”