Manheim Township was the last Lancaster-Lebanon League field hockey team standing in the PIAA playoffs, but the Blue Streaks’ run came to an end Saturday with a 2-1 double-overtime loss to Conestoga.

Still, being one of the last eight teams in the Class 3A field and being knocked out by a 20-win team in a game that featured many great plays and little in the way of mistakes, brought a smile to Blue Streaks head coach Jess Shellenberger’s face.

“It was a great first year for me,” Shellenberger said.

First year as Manheim Township’s head coach, she meant. She coached Donegal to state titles in 2016 and 2018. The Blue Streaks aren’t on that level yet, but they made strides.

It was more than having their first PIAA win since 2000, a 2-1 win over Pine-Richland on Tuesday. It was the Blue Streaks’ progress in the fundamentals that stood out to Shellenberger.

“The growth in our possession game,” Shellenberger said was the highlight of her team’s growth. “If you would have seen us in the beginning of the summer, you wouldn’t have believed that we’d be here now.”

The Blue Streaks finished with 19 wins this season.

Penn Manor wrap-up

Sometimes it's the ending that makes you appreciated the beginning.

After Penn Manor’s 3-1 loss at Conestoga in the PIAA Class 3A first round on Tuesday, head coach Rachel Suter shared what were the most memorable moments of the season.

One obvious moment was the Comets’ 2-1 win over Manheim Township in the L-L finals. But another wouldn’t have been seen by their fans, before Penn Manor even played a regular season game.

“There was a preseason rainstorm dance party,” Suter said. “It came at a beautiful time for us because they were all sore and tired.

Penn Manor wrapped up its season with 19 wins, a share of the L-L Section One title and the aforementioned league crown.

Barons out early

Manheim Central was the other L-L team in the playoff field this week, and like Manheim Township and Penn Manor, its season ended quickly after that.

The Barons lost 5-0 to Villa Maria Academy in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs. Though the score was lopsided, VMA followed that up with a win over District Three powerhouse Hershey in Saturday’s quarterfinals, so it’s clear the Barons had a tough draw.

New youth league flourishing

As the high school season draws to a close, the next generation of local field hockey players will have a new opportunity to engage in the sport with the Lancaster-Lebanon Youth Field Hockey League.

Co-founded by Samantha Snyder, who has run the Pioneer Field Hockey Club in Lampeter for two years, the LLYFH had over 400 players on 44 teams from nine schools this fall and is looking to grow throughout the area. The league is for players 6 to 12 years old.

The LLYFH will have an event at The Shoppes of Belmont Friday from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The event will include food and games for local field hockey players and autographs from field hockey Olympians.