For Warwick field hockey players, there is a lot of change this season. The Warriors have a new athletic director. The grass field on which the team previously practiced is now a turf field. And the team is under the direction of new head coach AJ Misselhorn, replacing legendary coach Bob Derr, who retired over the offseason after 49 years of coaching, the last 39 at Warwick, where he won 630 games and three state championships.

Misselhorn is a former Donegal head coach who has a mighty list of accomplishments in the sport. A transplant from Texas, Misselhorn played at Wake Forest and coached at Temple and Indiana before moving to Lancaster County a handful of years ago to get back into high school coaching.

“I had recruited a lot of people from this area,” Misselhorn said. “It felt like this was a good family area.”

Misselhorn inherits a Warwick team that returns all but one starter from last year’s eight-win squad that made an appearance in the District Three Class 3A playoffs. The Warriors are led by second-year senior captain and second generation Warwick field hockey player Lauren Leister, who has previously overcome anterior cruciate ligament injuries to each knee over the course of her playing career. Leister chatted with LNP|LancasterOnline for this week’s L-L Fall Sports Q&A. This conversation has been edited for clarity and length.

What’s your favorite subject in school?

“Civics and government. I’d like to be a lawyer one day, so that gels with me. I also like math and calculus.”

If you want to be a lawyer one day, are you then argumentative with your teammates?

“Not with my teammates, but with the other team and sometimes with officials. I try to rein it in.”

You also play lacrosse. How do those sports translate?

“In lacrosse it’s a lot of off-ball stuff, so it helps to have the off-ball knowledge.”

How did you grow as a player and person after two ACL injuries?

“It was a hard journey but I would not have changed it because it taught me so much. To be on the sidelines with my teammates. I feel like I really did learn valuable lessons through it.”

What’s it been like playing for coach Misselhorn?

“It’s been phenomenal. This year at Warwick we’ve had a lot of changes. …there was some team anxiety with change. That’s natural. But everyone has adapted well.”

How will this new turf field aid Warwick athletics moving forward?

“I’m very excited. I’m sad that it’s happened my senior year (and not sooner). But I’m excited of all sports here. I think it’s just awesome we got this from our school.”

Elco's new turf field, Warwick's future fieldhouse highlight latest athletic facility upgrades across L-L League

What’s the expectations for this team?

“We only lost one senior from last year. So expectations are high because we return so many. At the very least we all want to make playoffs.”

Time for some fun questions. What was your favorite toy as a child?

“Legos.”

You’re good at field hockey. What sport are you the worst at?

“I cannot throw things. I have no aim.”

If you could be any animal, what would it be and why?

“A giraffe. I’d want to be tall for a day.”

What advice would you give to freshman Lauren Leister?

“To trust your coaches and parents. They always know best. And enjoy the four years (in high school) because they go by fast. And, tying in some Philly sports, trust the process.”

LancasterOnline L-L field hockey page

L-L field hockey standings page