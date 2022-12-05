The trophy was sitting in front of Maddy Barbush and Hanna Lewis as they sat in East Stroudsburg’s office Monday. It was proof that everything from those wild few minutes was real.

Nicole Krozser’s goal. The celebration. All of it actually happened.

“It hasn’t fully sunk in that we did that,” Lewis said in a phone interview. “Knowing that two days ago we just won a national championship, I feel like we’re living in a dream.”

Krozser scored with 36 seconds left in regulation and East Stroudsburg edged Shippensburg 1-0 for the NCAA Division II field hockey title at Renton, Washington, on Saturday.

Four Lancaster-Lebanon League alumnae are on East Stroudsburg’s roster. Barbush, from Manheim Central, and Lewis, from Cedar Crest, are starters. Elco’s Jessica Seidel and Manheim’s Maddie Hartzler also contributed.

Barbush, who appeared in all 22 games this season, watched the winning play unfold from her familiar position in the back. The junior was mentally preparing for 7-on-7 overtime when East Stroudsburg broke through.

“I remember wanting to fall to the ground and cry tears of joy,” Barbush said. “We were knocking on the door the whole time. We finally scored. It was a weight lifted off our shoulders.”

Lewis, a forward, was in the circle behind Krozser. She wasn’t sure the shot was going to be on target. Then came a familiar sound followed by the best feeling imaginable.

“I’m not going to lie,” Lewis said. “I thought it was going to go wide. As soon as I heard the ball hit the back of the cage, I ran to Nicole. She was on the ground and I jumped on her. I gave her the biggest hug. I was speechless.”

East Stroudsburg (20-2) put together a remarkable run to secure the school’s first national championship since 2015. The Warriors won twice in overtime on their way to the PSAC title last month.

Barbush was part of a defensive group that didn’t allow a goal in the final two games. East Stroudsburg blanked Assumption 3-0 in the semifinals.

The championship was a scoreless draw for nearly 60 minutes. Any defensive mistake could have cost the Warriors their crown.

“We scout pretty heavily and I know my mark pretty well,” Barbush said. “I try not to get in my head too much. Just go out there and have fun and play. We haven’t really put pressure on ourselves. We play the game we love.”

Barbush followed in sister Hannah’s footsteps to attend East Stroudsburg. The younger sister said she was worried about being homesick and wanted to be close to the person who helped shape her field hockey journey. They were teammates for one season before Hannah graduated.

After the clock reached zero Saturday, Barbush located her family in the crowd. Her parents, Justin and Angie, had joined Hannah to make the 3,000-mile trip and watch the magic unfold. They hugged. They cried. They shared the moment.

“I wouldn’t be the player I am today if it wasn’t for Hannah,” Barbush said. “A lot of my success, I give to her. We’ve always pushed each other. I’ve always looked up to her. Growing up it has always been an ‘I want to play like my sister’ kind of thing.”

Lewis took a winding road to the championship stage. She played her freshman season at Lafayette before deciding to transfer to pursue a major in nursing.

East Stroudsburg was Lewis’ second choice out of high school. She initially planned to relocate to a Division III school so she could focus on academics without too much pressure from athletics. Coach Sandy Miller convinced Lewis to join the Warriors.

“I have no complaints,” Lewis said. “I wouldn’t want to change it for anything.”

Lewis enrolled at East Stroudsburg as the pandemic hit in 2020. ESU didn’t play that season and Lewis spent an entire scholastic year taking online classes at home. Her only connection to her new teammates was Zoom calls.

It was a lonely time. Lewis worked out with former Cedar Crest teammate Emma Holzman, who plays at La Salle. They held each other accountable. They motivated each other to get on the turf when there were no games in sight.

Lewis only played about 450 total minutes in three seasons before becoming a starter in August. The senior, who has one more year of eligibility left, scored 10 goals and was tied with Krozser and Oley Valley’s Madison Kline for the team lead.

“I’m excited I got to contribute what I could,” Lewis said. “Every single person on our team is an amazing player. I’m happy to be surrounded by everybody. Every day we just make each other better.”

The field hockey team had a welcoming party when it returned to campus Sunday and will be recognized at the men’s basketball game Wednesday night.

The 18 days that passed between the PSAC quarterfinals and the NCAA final were a blur. By the end, all of East Stroudsburg’s goals were achieved. The Warriors won it all.

“I think everyone has that dream,” Barbush said. “We said it at the beginning of the season. Yes, we were saying it. But it was so far in the future. To actually do it, is a whole other thing.”

It was an amazing feeling. One that is still hard to believe.