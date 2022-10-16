It’s not how a team wins games, but that it wins them in some way that leads to season-long success.

Penn Manor is an example of this. The Comets reclaimed a share of the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One championship this fall after a season that was spent mostly tied or in one-goal differences on the scoreboard.

The Comets (15-3), who assured themselves some portion of the section title after their 2-1 win at Conestoga Valley on Monday, are 7-2 in one-goal games and 3-1 in overtime games. All three of those overtime victories came in the section, two against Warwick and another earlier win against the Buckskins.

Penn Manor head coach Rachel Suter hopes to see the benefits of playing and winning so many tight games in the weeks ahead, with the L-L playoffs beginning Monday and the District Three tournament not far ahead.

“It definitely pays off in the postseason, having been in tough games and knowing we can play for 60 minutes,” Suter said.

However, if they could avoid having every contest come down to the wire, Suter wouldn't complain about that, either.

“I want to continue to see them fly out to start the games,” Suter said. “We’ve had a lot of games where we’ve been scored on first.”

Section championships clinched

Although Penn Manor is the Section One champion, it is an honor the Comets share with Manheim Township after the Blue Streaks won their section finale 1-0 in Millersville on Wednesday – the first time Penn Manor lost a one-goal game since a 4-3 overtime loss to Twin Valley on opening weekend.

The Blue Streaks and Comets split their regular-season matchups, with Penn Manor having won 1-0 on Sept. 28, and so the teams share the title. However, Penn Manor gets a home quarterfinal – a perk for section champs – today due to its higher District Three power rating.

Manheim Central won Section Two with a 4-1 victory against Cedar Crest on Wednesday. Garden Spot had already wrapped up Section Three.

When Annville-Cleona and Lancaster Mennonite split their two regular season matches, it appeared that they would be heading for a shared title like happened in Section One. However, the Dutchmen clinched Section Four outright with a 5-1 win over Lancaster County Day on Monday and a 6-1 win over Lancaster Catholic on Friday.

League championship schedule

With the section races in the rear-view mirror, eight teams are preparing for the league championships. There will be three rounds in just four days, as the quarterfinals are on Monday at the location of the section champs, followed by semifinals at Donegal on Tuesday. The championship will be Thursday at Conestoga Valley.

Monday’s quarterfinal matchups are: Manheim Township versus Annville-Cleona, 4 p.m. at Palmyra's In the Net Sports Complex; Elizabethtown at Garden Spot, 5:30 p.m.; and Lancaster Mennonite at Penn Manor and Cocalico at Manheim Central, both at 7 p.m.

District Three standings

Meanwhile, even more teams are looking forward to the District Three tournament. The deadline for games to count toward the power ratings is next Wednesday, and the games start with round-of-16 (14 in the case of 3A) on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

Teams currently holding on to playoff spots are:

Class 3A (14 qualify): Penn Manor, second; Manheim Township, third; Warwick, ninth; McCaskey, 13th.

Class 2A (16 qualify): Manheim Central, seventh; Ephrata, eighth; Garden Spot, ninth; Elizabethtown, 10th, Conestoga Valley, 12th; Lampeter-Strasburg, 13th.

Class 1A (16 qualify): Annville-Cleona, eighth; Lancaster Mennonite, 10th; Elco 14th.

Conspicuous by its absence is Cocalico, the L-L 3 runner up and league quarterfinalist. But with a 10-7-1 record, the Eagles are 19th in the Class 2A district rankings, so barring a changes in the ratings, Cocalico’s final games of the season will be in the league tournament.