Ephrata’s rise to the top of the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two field hockey standings is no accident. In fact, as coach Joy Rice said, it’s easy to explain why her team has been so successful in 2021.

“The group of kids we have on our team this year is unique because they are solid players and have the drive and heart to work through highs and lows together,” Rice said. “There are years you have good players but lack the drive or vice versa. This year we have physical and mental skills that have allowed us to rise to the challenge.”

The Mountaineers wrapped up the Section Two regular season title this past week with an 8-2 league, 13-3 overall mark. Saturday’s crossover win against Section Three leader Garden Spot was Ephrata’s fifth in a row with two non-league games remaining.

Led by an experienced group of seniors, as well as several sophomores that are playing beyond their years, the Mountaineers have had plenty of athletes leading the way.

“It's hard to isolate top players,” Rice said. “We have so many kids contributing important goals this season and even more importantly, off-ball players defending to cause turnovers.”

Senior Mallory Kline, a three-sport standout, leads the team with 13 goals, with nine assists and is equally as good on both sides of the ball. Rice said that Kline “is one of, if not the best player I have ever coached.”

Sophomore Claudia Pfautz scored her 11th goal of the season against the Spartans, to go along with four helpers.

Another sophomore, Joanna Ehrhart, has six goals and nine assists. Fellow 10th graders Anna Commero, Lexi Kresge and Peyton Loose have also played a huge part of what is working for the Mounts.

“I have been very pleased with our sophomores’ play,” Rice said. “Each of them has really come into her own and figured out their positions.

“It takes a lot of gumption to work through the uncomfortable position of being new or inexperienced while surrounded by upperclassmen and to ask for help when needed. They are fun to watch.”

Senior goalkeeper Annika Galen has been the backstop of a defense that has allowed a Section Two-low 20 goals this season.

“Our outside mids, backs and keeper have done a great job at working through tough spots, limiting corners and forcing fast forwards outside in the last few games which is something we have wanted to work on,” said Rice.

The coach added that many of her players are “self-reflecting” with the ability of knowing what worked and what didn’t during a game and what needs to change.

Still, it was a battle this season as section foes Donegal (7-3, 8-6), Manheim Central (5-4, 8-7) and Lampeter-Strasburg (5-4, 6-8) provided challenges aplenty.

“A tight section is always expected,” Rice said. “Each of these teams has a solid core of kids that can play and it usually ends up being a battle. It’s very interesting to play against different styles and see how your style and kids match up. We have learned not to take any games for granted."

Other regular season champs

Manheim Township (8-2, 11-4) won the Section One crown by a game in front of Penn Manor (7-3, 12-4). In Section Three, Garden Spot (9-1, 12-2) earned regular season honors ahead of Annville-Cleona (7-2, 11-4 with one league game left) and Elco (7-3, 11-5).

There was little suspense in Section Four this season as unbeaten Lancaster Mennonite (8-0, 4-0) ran away with the title by at least three games with Lancaster Catholic (4-3, 8-6 with a league game left) and Northern Lebanon (4-3, 5-9 with a league game left).

Intriguing games this week

Northern Lebanon is at Lancaster Catholic on Tuesday, closing the Section Four season with second place on the line. Third place in Section Two will go to the winner of Thursday’s Lampeter-Strasburg at Manheim Central contest. Also on Thursday, Annville-Cleona can wrap up second place in Section Three with a win at Solanco.

Scoring leaders

Lancaster Mennonite senior Maya Habacivich leads the LL with 22 goals. Mikaela Condon of Elizabethtown is second with 16 and Elco’s Jessica Seidel has 15.